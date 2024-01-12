en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links

The Indian Registrar of Companies (RoC) has imposed penalties exceeding Rs 21 lakh on Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd and associated individuals and entities, accused of concealing beneficial ownership links with a Chinese group. The company and those related to it, including shareholders Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and an unnamed Indian national, presented themselves as independent, denying any ties with China’s Metec Group. However, subsequent investigations unveiled the truth.

Denial of Association with Metec Group

Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd proclaimed itself as an independent company, with shareholders Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and an unnamed Indian national, who prominently denied any associations with the Chinese Metec Group. These assertions led to a thorough investigation by the RoC, which fell under the purview of the corporate affairs ministry.

Unveiling the Hidden Links

It was through careful scrutiny of trademark applications and financial statement analysis that the concealed connections to the Chinese group were discovered. The investigation pointed to the fact that Metec Electronics was not operating in isolation but as a part of the Chinese Metec Group.

Imposition of Penalties

The RoC imposed fines under Sections 89 and 90 of the companies law for the failure to declare beneficial interest in shares and to disclose significant beneficial ownership, respectively. The penalties were levied on not just the company, but also three individuals – Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and Vikash Bhardwaj, as well as other former directors. In addition, the company has been prohibited from entering into new agreements or making payments to entities of the Metec Group in China and Hong Kong, barring certain exceptions for goods received or in transit.

The Indian government’s action against these Chinese entities underlines its increased vigilance and zero-tolerance policy for alleged misconduct. This incident serves as a stern reminder of the government’s commitment to transparency and compliance with corporate regulations.

0
Business China India
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Reopening Amid Rebuilding: Dollar General Store in New Town, Jacksonville Welcomes New Chapter
The Dollar General store in New Town, Jacksonville, once a tragic site of a racially motivated shooting, is ringing in a new chapter. Five months following the heartbreaking incident that claimed the lives of three individuals, Jerrald Gallion, Anolt “A.J.” Laguerre Jr., and Angela Carr, the store reopened its doors on a hopeful Friday morning.
Reopening Amid Rebuilding: Dollar General Store in New Town, Jacksonville Welcomes New Chapter
PNW Announces 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class and Town Council Unveils Future Plans for Speedway Property
6 mins ago
PNW Announces 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class and Town Council Unveils Future Plans for Speedway Property
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
6 mins ago
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck
21 seconds ago
Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck
AI Adoption in Business: Challenges and Strategies for Success
5 mins ago
AI Adoption in Business: Challenges and Strategies for Success
Illinois Shatters Cannabis Sales Record with $1.6 Billion in 2023
6 mins ago
Illinois Shatters Cannabis Sales Record with $1.6 Billion in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
54 seconds
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
1 min
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
3 mins
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
3 mins
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
4 mins
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
5 mins
Suboxone and Tooth Decay: A Legal Battle Over Dental Health
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
6 mins
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
7 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
7 mins
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app