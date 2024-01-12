Indian Company Penalized for Concealing Chinese Ownership Links

The Indian Registrar of Companies (RoC) has imposed penalties exceeding Rs 21 lakh on Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd and associated individuals and entities, accused of concealing beneficial ownership links with a Chinese group. The company and those related to it, including shareholders Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and an unnamed Indian national, presented themselves as independent, denying any ties with China’s Metec Group. However, subsequent investigations unveiled the truth.

Denial of Association with Metec Group

Metec Electronics Pvt Ltd proclaimed itself as an independent company, with shareholders Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and an unnamed Indian national, who prominently denied any associations with the Chinese Metec Group. These assertions led to a thorough investigation by the RoC, which fell under the purview of the corporate affairs ministry.

Unveiling the Hidden Links

It was through careful scrutiny of trademark applications and financial statement analysis that the concealed connections to the Chinese group were discovered. The investigation pointed to the fact that Metec Electronics was not operating in isolation but as a part of the Chinese Metec Group.

Imposition of Penalties

The RoC imposed fines under Sections 89 and 90 of the companies law for the failure to declare beneficial interest in shares and to disclose significant beneficial ownership, respectively. The penalties were levied on not just the company, but also three individuals – Chen Feiyan, Yang Wen, and Vikash Bhardwaj, as well as other former directors. In addition, the company has been prohibited from entering into new agreements or making payments to entities of the Metec Group in China and Hong Kong, barring certain exceptions for goods received or in transit.

The Indian government’s action against these Chinese entities underlines its increased vigilance and zero-tolerance policy for alleged misconduct. This incident serves as a stern reminder of the government’s commitment to transparency and compliance with corporate regulations.