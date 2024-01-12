Inauguration of New Belgian Embassy in Beijing Marks Fresh Start in China-Belgium Relations

China and Belgium welcomed a fresh chapter in diplomatic relations with the inauguration of the new Belgian embassy in Beijing on January 11, 2024. The ceremony was graced by prominent figures from both nations, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

A New Home, A New Beginning

In his remarks, Wang Yi extended the Chinese government’s congratulations and highlighted the symbolism of a new home in Chinese culture. To China, the new Belgian embassy signifies a fresh start, a sentiment that extends to its relations with Belgium and the European Union (EU) at large. Wang expressed optimism that the embassy would serve as a conduit, fostering increased understanding, expanding exchanges, and deepening cooperation between the two countries, and by extension, the EU.

Belgium’s Commitment to Strengthening Ties

From the Belgian side, both De Croo and Lahbib echoed a similar sentiment. The new embassy was portrayed as a testament to Belgium’s resolve to strengthen its ties with China. They envisioned the embassy as a platform that would enable better dialogue and partnership across various sectors. The officials also brought up Belgium’s upcoming six-month stint as the rotating president of the EU, viewing it as a prime opportunity to advance cooperation with China.

Fostering Stability Amid Global Geopolitics

Both countries acknowledged the significance of stability in the global geopolitical landscape. Minister Wang emphasized the need for continuous opening up of the economies of both nations and strengthening cooperation that serves the interests of their peoples. He also stressed the importance of post-pandemic exchanges and cooperation, which he believes will expand with De Croo’s visit to China. In conclusion, the inauguration of the new Belgian embassy in Beijing symbolizes a mutual commitment to promoting stable, sustainable, and healthy relations between China, Belgium, and the EU.