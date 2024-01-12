en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Inauguration of New Belgian Embassy in Beijing Marks Fresh Start in China-Belgium Relations

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Inauguration of New Belgian Embassy in Beijing Marks Fresh Start in China-Belgium Relations

China and Belgium welcomed a fresh chapter in diplomatic relations with the inauguration of the new Belgian embassy in Beijing on January 11, 2024. The ceremony was graced by prominent figures from both nations, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

A New Home, A New Beginning

In his remarks, Wang Yi extended the Chinese government’s congratulations and highlighted the symbolism of a new home in Chinese culture. To China, the new Belgian embassy signifies a fresh start, a sentiment that extends to its relations with Belgium and the European Union (EU) at large. Wang expressed optimism that the embassy would serve as a conduit, fostering increased understanding, expanding exchanges, and deepening cooperation between the two countries, and by extension, the EU.

Belgium’s Commitment to Strengthening Ties

From the Belgian side, both De Croo and Lahbib echoed a similar sentiment. The new embassy was portrayed as a testament to Belgium’s resolve to strengthen its ties with China. They envisioned the embassy as a platform that would enable better dialogue and partnership across various sectors. The officials also brought up Belgium’s upcoming six-month stint as the rotating president of the EU, viewing it as a prime opportunity to advance cooperation with China.

Fostering Stability Amid Global Geopolitics

Both countries acknowledged the significance of stability in the global geopolitical landscape. Minister Wang emphasized the need for continuous opening up of the economies of both nations and strengthening cooperation that serves the interests of their peoples. He also stressed the importance of post-pandemic exchanges and cooperation, which he believes will expand with De Croo’s visit to China. In conclusion, the inauguration of the new Belgian embassy in Beijing symbolizes a mutual commitment to promoting stable, sustainable, and healthy relations between China, Belgium, and the EU.

0
Belgium China International Relations
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belgium

See more
3 hours ago
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
The realm of internet fame often leads individuals on a pursuit of popularity, pushing the boundaries of decency and legality. Belgian YouTuber, YaNike, has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law, following a series of disruptive pranks on the subway that bordered on harassment and criminal behavior. The pranks involved throwing dog
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Social Media Pranks Gone Wrong
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested for Disgusting Prank on Train Passenger
24 hours ago
Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested for Disgusting Prank on Train Passenger
Rose Bertram Dazzles in Paris: A Blend of Fashion and Personal Revelations
1 day ago
Rose Bertram Dazzles in Paris: A Blend of Fashion and Personal Revelations
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
19 hours ago
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
EU Court Adviser Recommends Dismissal of Google's Appeal Against €2.4 Billion Fine
22 hours ago
EU Court Adviser Recommends Dismissal of Google's Appeal Against €2.4 Billion Fine
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
1 min
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
1 min
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
1 min
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
2 mins
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
2 mins
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
3 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
3 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
11 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app