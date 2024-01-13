Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap

Angolan President Joao Lourenco inaugurated the Integrated Center for Technological Training (CINFOTEC) in Huambo, Angola, a state-of-the-art professional training facility donated by the Chinese government. The inauguration ceremony, held on January 12, 2024, was graced by prominent figures including Teresa Dias, the Angolan minister of public administration, labor, and social security, and Chen Feng, the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Angola.

Advancing Technical Skills in Angola

The primary objective of CINFOTEC Huambo is to elevate the quality of technological education and bridge the existing skill gap in Angola. Spanning over 20,000 square meters, the center features 30 laboratories and six workshops dedicated to a range of technical disciplines, such as robotics, machining, computer science, measurement, and automotive repair. In its initial phase, the center is expected to provide professional training to 2,400 students annually.

China-Angola Partnership: A Decade-Long Alliance

This initiative underscores the robust partnership between China and Angola, with China being Angola’s significant commercial and political ally for over a decade. Their collaboration extends beyond commercial interests, focusing on professional training and employment opportunities. China has proposed several initiatives aimed at fostering talent development in Africa, with CINFOTEC Huambo being a testament to this commitment.

Hope for Ongoing Cooperation

Geraldo Pambasange, the director of the center, expressed his gratitude towards China’s assistance in establishing such a comprehensive training facility. He shared his optimism for continued cooperation, reflecting the mutual benefits of this strategic alliance. The inauguration of CINFOTEC Huambo marks a significant milestone in Angola’s journey towards enhancing its technical education landscape, and it is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s technological future.