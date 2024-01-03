Inaugural Chuxiong Fashion Week: A Celebration of Yi Ethnic Culture

The curtain rose on the inaugural Chuxiong Fashion Week last Saturday, illuminating a cultural tapestry vivid with the hues of the Yi ethnic group’s traditional attire. Held in the Chuxiong Yi autonomous prefecture of Yunnan province, China, the seven-day event serves as a stage for cultural exchange, drawing participating teams from China, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Reviving the Threads of Tradition

The Yi ethnic costumes, deeply woven into the fabric of the Yi people’s culture, are recognized as part of China’s national intangible cultural heritage. These distinctive garments, previously spotlighted in major international fashion weeks in Shanghai, New York, and Milan, have now taken center stage in Chuxiong, celebrating their rich legacy.

A Journey Through Time

With a history that unfurls over 1,350 years, the Chuxiong Fashion Week traces its origins to Zhiju village in Yongren county. It is revered as the earliest runway show in the world, a testament to the enduring allure of the Yi ethnic attire.

Navigating between the Past and the Present

Deputy Party Secretary Zhang Wenwang underscored the event’s mission to harmonize Yi ethnic cultural traditions with contemporary fashion elements. Striving to breathe new life into the ancient heritage, his vision is to enrich the modern fashion landscape with the unique beauty of the Yi ethnic attire.