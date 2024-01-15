Impending Economic Data Release: A Crucial Moment for China's Post-Covid Economy

China is on the cusp of unveiling a comprehensive set of economic data for the concluding part of 2023, signifying a crucial juncture following the country's shift away from the rigorous Covid Zero policy. This impending release promises to shed light on the performance of the Chinese economy during a period fraught with the aftermath of the pandemic's restrictions. Attention now pivots to China's potential to sustain economic growth and build on the recovery efforts initiated in the post-Covid Zero era. This data stands to be instrumental in evaluating the health of the Chinese economy and grasping the prospects for continued growth heading into the new year.

China's Economic Landscape in 2023

China's economy witnessed sluggish growth in 2023, impacted by real estate challenges and an export slowdown. Investors anticipate the economy to have expanded by approximately 5% the previous year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upwardly revised its China growth projection to 5.4% for 2023, but still expects growth to decelerate to 4.6% in 2024 due to persistent real estate struggles. The GDP likely grew 5.2% in 2023, aligning with the government's annual growth target.

Obstacles and Future Prospects

The economy continues to grapple with a protracted property crisis, weakened consumer and business confidence, burgeoning local government debts, and diminished global growth. The government is projected to release 2023 and Q4 GDP data, along with December activity data. The People's Bank of China has committed to escalating policy support for the economy and stimulating a rebound in prices. Consumer inflation is projected to surge to 1.0% in 2024 from 0.2% in 2023, and rise further to 1.6% in 2025.

Bank Lending and Monetary Supply

New bank lending in China increased less than anticipated in December, but 2023 lending reached a new record as the central bank maintained an accommodative policy to bolster an unexpectedly fragile economic recovery. Chinese banks extended 1.17 trillion yuan ($163.31 billion) in new yuan loans in December, an increase from November but falling short of analysts' expectations. For the year, new bank lending set a record at 22.75 trillion yuan, up 6.8% from the previous year. The economy is combating persistent deflationary pressures, and the central bank is predicted to introduce fresh easing measures soon to support the economy.

Expectations for the Economic Data Release

China is poised to publish the final major data dump for 2023, including figures for gross domestic product, industrial production, and retail sales. This follows a challenging year emerging from Covid Zero, and the spotlight is on whether China can sustain momentum this year. The data is expected to display improvements from the same period in 2022, aided by a low base of comparison when pandemic restrictions impeded economic activity.