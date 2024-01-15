IMF Chief Stresses on Economic Reforms for China at WEF

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed concerns over China's economic growth. She accentuated the necessity for structural reforms in the Chinese economy to avert sizeable declines in growth rates.

Short-Term Challenges

Georgieva identified immediate concerns such as the need to rectify problems in the property sector and the high levels of local government debt. China's real estate sector, a keystone of its economy, has been grappling with a series of challenges. Its weakness is a potential threat to the country's financial stability and overall economic health.

Long-Term Concerns

IMF's chief also brought up long-term issues, including demographic shifts and a dwindling of consumer confidence. China's aging population and the resultant decline in the workforce are significant challenges. Moreover, the loss of consumer confidence could further slow down the economy.

IMF's Recommendations

Georgieva suggested that reforms aimed at opening up the economy and shifting the growth model towards domestic consumption could alleviate these issues. Without such reforms, the IMF projects China's growth rates could plunge below 4%. Despite these apprehensions, China's economy is predicted to have expanded by around 5% in 2023. The IMF even raised its growth forecast for China to 5.4% for 2023 following some policy modifications by Beijing.

However, the institution continues to anticipate a slowdown to 4.6% in 2024, with ongoing challenges in the real estate sector. The theme of the 2024 WEF summit, 'Rebuilding Trust', focuses on global issues such as geopolitical tensions, global fragmentation, and economic growth.