IK Group Secures Contract in China: A Major Step in Subsea Industry Expansion

Norwegian supplier of subsea products and services, IK Group, has reached a remarkable landmark in its Asian market diffusion by clinching a contract to supply pipeline repair clamps to COOEC Subsea Technology in China. The contract comprises the design and delivery of DNV Type approved high-pressure pipeline diverless repair clamps. These clamps play an instrumental role for structural and sealing purposes at COOEC’s National oil & gas pipeline emergency repair base situated in Shenzhen. The clamps are a linchpin in the swift and effective repair of pipelines in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

IK Subsea’s Role and Collaboration

IK Subsea will undertake the design and delivery of these essential clamps throughout the year. Meanwhile, its in-country collaborator, PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou), will manage the project activities in China. This cooperation between IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology is acknowledged as an avant-garde approach in propelling the growth of the subsea industry in the region.

Subsea Industry: Growth and Challenges

Despite the significant inroads made by IK Subsea and others, the Asian market presents both opportunities and challenges. Western investors’ views on investing in China are split, with some decelerating their deals owing to political tensions. Conversely, other players like Citigroup and UBS view the situation with optimism. In 2023, Western investment banks accrued more fees from Southeast Asian clients than those from China. Middle East sovereign wealth funds are amplifying their investments in China, particularly in electric vehicles and energy storage.

