en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

IK Group Secures Contract in China: A Major Step in Subsea Industry Expansion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
IK Group Secures Contract in China: A Major Step in Subsea Industry Expansion

Norwegian supplier of subsea products and services, IK Group, has reached a remarkable landmark in its Asian market diffusion by clinching a contract to supply pipeline repair clamps to COOEC Subsea Technology in China. The contract comprises the design and delivery of DNV Type approved high-pressure pipeline diverless repair clamps. These clamps play an instrumental role for structural and sealing purposes at COOEC’s National oil & gas pipeline emergency repair base situated in Shenzhen. The clamps are a linchpin in the swift and effective repair of pipelines in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

IK Subsea’s Role and Collaboration

IK Subsea will undertake the design and delivery of these essential clamps throughout the year. Meanwhile, its in-country collaborator, PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou), will manage the project activities in China. This cooperation between IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology is acknowledged as an avant-garde approach in propelling the growth of the subsea industry in the region.

Subsea Industry: Growth and Challenges

Despite the significant inroads made by IK Subsea and others, the Asian market presents both opportunities and challenges. Western investors’ views on investing in China are split, with some decelerating their deals owing to political tensions. Conversely, other players like Citigroup and UBS view the situation with optimism. In 2023, Western investment banks accrued more fees from Southeast Asian clients than those from China. Middle East sovereign wealth funds are amplifying their investments in China, particularly in electric vehicles and energy storage.

Global Subsea Industry Developments

Alongside these developments, other players in the subsea industry have also been making waves. TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant subsea contract by BP in the Gulf of Mexico, exhibiting their proficiency in subsea solutions. The company has received accolades for their efforts in offshore training, energy innovation, and diversity and inclusion. Their innovative Subsea 2.0TM and configure-to-order model are cutting lead time and de-risking projects.

0
Asia Business China
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
24 mins ago
Japan Joins Elite Lunar Club: Lands Spacecraft on Moon
In a significant leap for space exploration, Japan has etched its name in the annals of lunar history by successfully landing a spacecraft on the moon. The event, taking place in the early hours of Saturday, marks a seminal moment for Japan’s space program, positioning the nation among an elite cadre of countries that have
Japan Joins Elite Lunar Club: Lands Spacecraft on Moon
Bali's Evolution: From Spiritual Retreat to Tech Startup Hub and Digital Nomad Haven
4 hours ago
Bali's Evolution: From Spiritual Retreat to Tech Startup Hub and Digital Nomad Haven
LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with Double Insiders Points Promotion and Year of the Dragon Freebie
4 hours ago
LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with Double Insiders Points Promotion and Year of the Dragon Freebie
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
2 hours ago
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
China's Maritime Militia Rotation in West Philippine Sea Amid Diplomatic Tensions
3 hours ago
China's Maritime Militia Rotation in West Philippine Sea Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Dhaka Metro Rail Introduces New Schedule, Global Comparison of Operation Hours
3 hours ago
Dhaka Metro Rail Introduces New Schedule, Global Comparison of Operation Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheetahs Advance to Euro Challenge Cup Playoffs Despite Narrow Defeat
11 seconds
Cheetahs Advance to Euro Challenge Cup Playoffs Despite Narrow Defeat
Chandler Jones Bares All: An Insight into the Personal Struggles of Professional Athletes
1 min
Chandler Jones Bares All: An Insight into the Personal Struggles of Professional Athletes
Nikki Haley to Launch Monumental Advertising Campaign Post New Hampshire Primary
2 mins
Nikki Haley to Launch Monumental Advertising Campaign Post New Hampshire Primary
Osun State PDP Accuses Former APC Officials of Illegal Retention of Government Vehicles
2 mins
Osun State PDP Accuses Former APC Officials of Illegal Retention of Government Vehicles
Labour Insiders Mull Over David Miliband's Return Amid Green Spending Concerns
2 mins
Labour Insiders Mull Over David Miliband's Return Amid Green Spending Concerns
Kings Return Shines in S. Rangarajan Memorial Trophy Horse Race
2 mins
Kings Return Shines in S. Rangarajan Memorial Trophy Horse Race
New Hampshire Presidential Primary: Trump and Haley in Heated Race
2 mins
New Hampshire Presidential Primary: Trump and Haley in Heated Race
Carlos Sainz's Uphill Battle and Pursuit of Excellence in Ferrari's F1 Season
3 mins
Carlos Sainz's Uphill Battle and Pursuit of Excellence in Ferrari's F1 Season
Pet Pals TV Highlights Veterinary Medical Expo's Influence on Veterinary Profession
3 mins
Pet Pals TV Highlights Veterinary Medical Expo's Influence on Veterinary Profession
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app