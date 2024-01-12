en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

IEA Report: Renewable Energy Capacity Grows at Fastest Rate in Two Decades but Falls Short of COP28 Target

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
IEA Report: Renewable Energy Capacity Grows at Fastest Rate in Two Decades but Falls Short of COP28 Target

The International Energy Agency (IEA) signaled a renewed surge in the global renewable energy sector, revealing a nearly 50% growth in renewable capacity last year, the fastest expansion in two decades. The IEA’s 143-page assessment report, released recently, lays bare the state of the global energy transition, highlighting both its progress and the challenges it faces.

Unprecedented Growth Yet Short of Target

The report shows that the world added 507 gigawatts (GW) to its renewable capacity last year, leading the IEA to revise its forecasts for 2027 upwards by 33%. Despite this significant uptick, the world remains off the mark set at COP28, which calls for a tripling of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. Current projections estimate a 2.5-fold increase, falling short of the additional 2 terawatts needed to achieve the COP28 target. The report maintains a sense of urgency, emphasizing the need for reforms and investment to accelerate the energy transition.

Challenges and Opportunities in Emerging Economies

While advanced economies have the resources to boost renewable capacity, emerging and developing economies face unique obstacles. High interest rates and lack of affordable financing are the major impediments limiting renewable expansion in these regions. The IEA report emphasizes the need for greater grid investment, permitting reform, and policies to address these economic barriers and financing gaps, providing a roadmap for these economies to transition to a sustainable energy future.

China Leads the Energy Transition

China is spearheading the global energy transition, set to add significantly more solar capacity than the European Union and the United States combined from 2023 to 2028. The Asian giant also retains a substantial share of global solar supply chains, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the global transition towards renewable energy. However, the report also notes the challenges faced by solar and wind manufacturers globally, including price competition and supply gluts.

Green Hydrogen and Biofuels: The Way Forward

Despite the rapid growth of renewable energy, the IEA revised down its forecasts for green hydrogen capacity, with only 7% of planned capacity expected to come online by 2030, except in China. On the other hand, biofuels, led by Brazil, Indonesia, and India, are poised to drive 70% of global biofuel demand growth. The IEA projects that they will offset 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028, underscoring their potential as a viable alternative to conventional fuels. However, a significant surge in biofuel deployment is necessary to meet the net-zero goal by mid-century.

Executive Movements in the Energy Sector

The report also notes several significant executive movements in the energy sector. Prominent among them are appointments at British oil and gas supplier Hunting, The Mobility House, Equinor Renewables, ISS Group, and Ithaca Energy. Azerbaijan’s environment minister has been appointed as the president-designate of COP29, setting the stage for the next phase of global climate negotiations.

0
China Energy Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
South Korea's Tourism Sector at Crossroads as Deficit Doubles
South Korea is grappling with a pressing challenge in its tourism sector as the nation’s travel account deficit surged to a staggering $1.28 billion in November 2023, the highest it has been in half a decade. The burgeoning deficit comes despite the global popularity of Korean culture, known for its K-pop music, vibrant fashion, and
South Korea's Tourism Sector at Crossroads as Deficit Doubles
Taiwan Elections: A Crucial Stand Against Chinese Aggression
18 mins ago
Taiwan Elections: A Crucial Stand Against Chinese Aggression
Taiwan's High Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
48 mins ago
Taiwan's High Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
SFC Markets and Finance Celebrates 500 Episodes of Global Financial Reporting
3 mins ago
SFC Markets and Finance Celebrates 500 Episodes of Global Financial Reporting
'SFC Markets and Finance': Marking a Milestone in Global Economic Dialogue
4 mins ago
'SFC Markets and Finance': Marking a Milestone in Global Economic Dialogue
86 Chinese Companies Complete Regulatory Registration for Overseas Share Sales
18 mins ago
86 Chinese Companies Complete Regulatory Registration for Overseas Share Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
4 seconds
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
5 seconds
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
6 seconds
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
9 seconds
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
32 seconds
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
42 seconds
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
2 mins
Oliver Crawford: The New British Talent in International Tennis
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
2 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app