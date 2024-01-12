IEA Report: Renewable Energy Capacity Grows at Fastest Rate in Two Decades but Falls Short of COP28 Target

The International Energy Agency (IEA) signaled a renewed surge in the global renewable energy sector, revealing a nearly 50% growth in renewable capacity last year, the fastest expansion in two decades. The IEA’s 143-page assessment report, released recently, lays bare the state of the global energy transition, highlighting both its progress and the challenges it faces.

Unprecedented Growth Yet Short of Target

The report shows that the world added 507 gigawatts (GW) to its renewable capacity last year, leading the IEA to revise its forecasts for 2027 upwards by 33%. Despite this significant uptick, the world remains off the mark set at COP28, which calls for a tripling of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. Current projections estimate a 2.5-fold increase, falling short of the additional 2 terawatts needed to achieve the COP28 target. The report maintains a sense of urgency, emphasizing the need for reforms and investment to accelerate the energy transition.

Challenges and Opportunities in Emerging Economies

While advanced economies have the resources to boost renewable capacity, emerging and developing economies face unique obstacles. High interest rates and lack of affordable financing are the major impediments limiting renewable expansion in these regions. The IEA report emphasizes the need for greater grid investment, permitting reform, and policies to address these economic barriers and financing gaps, providing a roadmap for these economies to transition to a sustainable energy future.

China Leads the Energy Transition

China is spearheading the global energy transition, set to add significantly more solar capacity than the European Union and the United States combined from 2023 to 2028. The Asian giant also retains a substantial share of global solar supply chains, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the global transition towards renewable energy. However, the report also notes the challenges faced by solar and wind manufacturers globally, including price competition and supply gluts.

Green Hydrogen and Biofuels: The Way Forward

Despite the rapid growth of renewable energy, the IEA revised down its forecasts for green hydrogen capacity, with only 7% of planned capacity expected to come online by 2030, except in China. On the other hand, biofuels, led by Brazil, Indonesia, and India, are poised to drive 70% of global biofuel demand growth. The IEA projects that they will offset 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028, underscoring their potential as a viable alternative to conventional fuels. However, a significant surge in biofuel deployment is necessary to meet the net-zero goal by mid-century.

Executive Movements in the Energy Sector

Azerbaijan's environment minister has been appointed as the president-designate of COP29, setting the stage for the next phase of global climate negotiations.