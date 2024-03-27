Hun Sen Leads Delegation to Boao Forum in China, Aims to Strengthen Asia-World Ties

Former Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), is spearheading a high-level delegation to the Boao Forum in Hainan province, China, from March 27-29. This visit marks a significant stride in discussing common challenges and shared responsibilities between Asia and the world. Invited by Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, Hun Sen's participation underscores Cambodia's active role in fostering regional and global cooperation.

Engagement and Cooperation

During the forum, themed "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," Hun Sen will deliver a keynote speech. The event serves as a platform for leaders from government, business, and academia to deliberate on developmental issues and champion international cooperation. Hun Sen's itinerary includes meetings with prominent Chinese figures such as Zhao Leji and General He Weidong, showcasing the depth of Cambodian-Chinese relations. Additionally, visits to the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences and Wenchang International Aerospace City are planned, highlighting the focus on agricultural and technological cooperation.

Strengthening Trade and Investment Ties

Kith Meng, president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council for Cambodia, will also attend the forum. His involvement aims to bolster private sector links and enhance trade and investment between Cambodia and China. The forum is anticipated to pave the way for further economic collaboration, building on the foundation of the 2018 Boao Forum co-hosted in Phnom Penh, which aimed at ushering in a new era of China-Cambodia economic cooperation.

Outlook and Expectations

Kin Phea, director of the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s International Relations Institute, highlights the forum's importance for Cambodia, emphasizing its role in strengthening bilateral relations and offering a stage for significant discussions on mutual interests. Hun Sen's speech is particularly awaited, as it is expected to outline Cambodia's stance on the challenges confronting Asia and the broader world, advocating for shared responsibility in addressing these issues. The forum's outcome could have far-reaching implications for regional stability, economic integration, and collaborative efforts towards sustainable development.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 stands as a testament to the collective endeavor towards addressing global challenges. As leaders convene to discuss paths forward, Hun Sen's participation symbolizes Cambodia's commitment to contributing to peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond.