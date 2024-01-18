Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS NEXT 'Galaxy Edition' with Developer Preview Now Available

At the Harmony Ecology Conference, Huawei unveiled its latest operating system, HarmonyOS NEXT "Galaxy Edition," a new version of HarmonyOS that brings to the table design concepts such as "Spatial," "Vivid Color," and "Immersive." A developer preview of the system is now available, with a commercial release slated for Q4 2024.

The HarmonyOS NEXT Galaxy Edition

This new iteration of HarmonyOS, christened HarmonyOS Galaxy Edition in Chinese, features a user interface designed to create a three-dimensional experience through a floating effect. The system also offers clearer color distinctions to enhance usability. The HarmonyOS NEXT Galaxy Edition boasts six major improvements, including native refinement, ease of use, smoothness, security, intelligence, and interconnection. The operating system also emphasizes aesthetic design, with improved security management and AI capabilities.

The Harmony Kernel

The operating system is built on the Harmony kernel, a self-developed system that employs a "heterogeneous native" parallel mechanism. This feature enhances memory management efficiency by three times. The kernel is designed to operate across different device scenarios without depending on Linux kernel or AOSP.

Development and Adoption

Over 200 HarmonyOS native applications are currently under development, and the HarmonyOS developer community is on the rise. Major industries have embraced HarmonyOS, and Huawei is encouraging developers through a 7 billion RMB "Galaxy Plan" to bolster the ecosystem. HarmonyOS NEXT will incorporate technologies such as the Pangu AI model, the MindSpore AI Framework, and the Ark Compiler, among others. The developer Beta version is expected in Q2, followed by the commercial release in Q4.