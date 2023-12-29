en English
Business

Huawei Records 9% Revenue Surge in 2023, Defying U.S. Sanctions

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:31 am EST
Huawei Records 9% Revenue Surge in 2023, Defying U.S. Sanctions

In a momentous turn of events, Huawei Technologies Co. has recorded a 9% surge in its revenue for 2023, hitting over 700 billion yuan ($98.7 billion). This growth marks the company’s quickest pace in several years, catalyzed by a revival in its smartphone business and robust sales of 5G equipment. In the closing quarter alone, Huawei’s revenue witnessed a 27% rise to at least 243.4 billion yuan. This triumph is particularly striking given the backdrop of U.S. sanctions that isolated Huawei from overseas suppliers in 2019.

The Resurgence of Huawei

A key driver of Huawei’s recuperation was the unveiling of its Mate 60 Pro smartphone, equipped with a 7-nanometer Kirin processor developed domestically in China. This significant feat has instigated discussions in Washington concerning the efficacy of U.S. restrictions on China’s tech industry. Huawei has emerged as a symbol of China’s resolve to surmount these hurdles, garnering strong domestic support from state-owned telecom carriers and other institutions.

Investing in Semiconductor Production

As Huawei ascends, it concurrently zeros in on semiconductor production, receiving a speculated $30 billion from the government and Shenzhen for the establishment of chip plants. This move signifies a strategic shift towards self-reliance and sovereignty in technology, a goal that has been accelerated by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Looking Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

As we gaze into 2024, Huawei grapples with the ongoing pressure from U.S. efforts to constrain China’s tech advancements and the challenge of preserving technological progress amid a global dearth of critical chipmaking components. Regardless of these obstacles, Huawei plans to augment investment in up-and-coming technologies like artificial intelligence to maintain its strategic direction. The company’s perseverance, bolstered by domestic support and governmental backing, promises an intriguing narrative of resilience and growth in the face of adversity.

Business China
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

