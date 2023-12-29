en English
Business

Huawei Projects 9% Revenue Jump for 2023, Defying U.S. Sanctions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST
Huawei Projects 9% Revenue Jump for 2023, Defying U.S. Sanctions

Chinese tech colossus, Huawei Technologies, projects a rise in its revenue by a whopping 9% for the year 2023, signaling a robust recovery from the adverse impacts of the U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019. The company anticipates a revenue exceeding 700 billion yuan ($98.5 billion), a significant leap from the previous year’s 642.3 billion yuan.

Turning the Tide Against Sanctions

The U.S. sanctions were a major hurdle for Huawei as they prevented the company’s access to crucial global technologies, particularly advanced semiconductor chips. Despite these restrictions, Huawei’s resilience resulted in an impressive rebound, much to the credit of its partners and team members. The company’s rotating chairman, Ken Hu, expressed his gratitude for their relentless perseverance during these testing times.

The Device Business Outshines

Huawei’s device business, primarily the smartphone segment, exceeded expectations in 2023. The high-end smartphone market saw Huawei’s triumphant return with the launch of the Mate60 series in August. This series, equipped with a domestically developed chipset, spiked Huawei’s smartphone shipments by 83% in October. This surge played a significant role in driving an 11% growth in the overall Chinese smartphone market.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Efficiency

As Huawei steps into 2024, it aims to amplify the expansion of its device business. The company’s commitment to creating top-tier products and fostering a high-end brand remains unshaken. However, Huawei acknowledges the potential impediments in its path – geopolitical uncertainties, economic volatility, and the impacts of technological restrictions and trade barriers. To surmount these challenges, Huawei plans to focus on enhancing its business operations’ efficiency. This includes streamlining its headquarters, simplifying management, and ensuring consistent policy implementation with necessary adjustments.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

