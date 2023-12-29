en English
Business

Huawei Navigates Challenges to Report Strong Sales, Commits to Continued Growth

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Huawei Navigates Challenges to Report Strong Sales, Commits to Continued Growth

In a significant development in the corporate world, Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology giant, has reported strong sales figures, indicating its resilience in navigating obstacles. The company has claimed a substantial market presence, despite international pressures and restrictions, particularly from Western countries citing security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Huawei Surpasses Dell in Global Storage Market

Huawei has ascended to the first spot in the global external storage market, with a 33.6% market share, outperforming Dell for the first time in history. The company has unveiled new OceanStor Pacific products, aimed at enhancing performance and security. According to Gartner, Huawei continues to maintain its growth trajectory in the storage market.

Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Huawei Technologies forecasts an impressive revenue of over 700 billion yuan (US$99.18 billion) for 2023, marking a 9 percent growth from the previous year. The company’s ICT infrastructure business remains robust, its device business has surpassed expectations, and its digital power and cloud businesses are witnessing steady growth. However, Huawei’s rotating chairman, Ken Hu, warns of serious challenges ahead due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties, alongside technology restrictions and trade barriers. Despite these hurdles, Huawei seems poised to capitalize on the digital, intelligent, and low-carbon transformation trends around the world.

Resilience in the High-End Smartphone Market

The company’s device business segment, including smartphones, has performed exceptionally well. Huawei made a comeback in the high-end smartphone market with the launch of its Mate60 series, powered by a domestically developed chipset. Smartphone shipments surged 83% year-on-year in October, and the company plans to focus on expanding its device business in 2024, despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Following the launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone in August, the company gained significant market share in China, surpassing Apple. Huawei has been successful in finding replacements for components cut off due to US sanctions and is expected to continue its success in the new year.

Outlook for 2024

Despite the challenges Huawei faced, its rotating chairman Ken Hu Houkun stated in a new year’s message that the company’s devices unit, including the smartphone business, surpassed expectations in 2023. However, he warned of ‘serious challenges’ ahead in 2024 due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties, technology restrictions, and trade barriers reshaping the global value chain.

The narrative of Huawei’s resilience and success, despite the US sanctions and attempts to curb China’s technological advancements, is a testament to its adaptability and strategic approach. While the future holds uncertainties, the company’s strong performance in 2023 resonates with its claim of having ‘broken the siege’ and paints a hopeful picture for the tech giant in the years to come.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

