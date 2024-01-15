Houseof: Shining Light on Carbon-Neutral Lighting Solutions

In the bustling world of sustainable innovation, Houseof emerged in April 2019 as an inspiring beacon. Founded by friends Helen White and Michael Jones, the brand emerged from a shared vision to develop energy-efficient, carbon-neutral lighting solutions. Their mission was simple – to balance the carbon emissions of their products with carbon absorption, thereby leaving a neutral carbon footprint.

Unearthing the Green in Houseof

Since its inception, Houseof has managed to offset a commendable 312 tonnes of carbon. The brand’s strategy to achieve this involves eliminating air freight, a notorious contributor to carbon emissions, and substituting high-polluting materials such as concrete with more eco-friendly alternatives like bio-resins. However, it’s worth noting that the lights are manufactured in China, a factor that necessitates shipping and introduces its own carbon footprint.

Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Not one to shy away from the challenges of sustainability, Houseof has taken proactive steps to further mitigate its environmental impact. The brand has collaborated with South Pole, a globally recognized leader in emission reduction project development. This partnership helps Houseof calculate the energy usage of a light over a decade and fund carbon-reduction initiatives worldwide. One such initiative includes supporting a wind farm in Indonesia.

Moreover, Houseof has also partnered with Ecologi, a company dedicated to global reforestation. Through this collaboration, Houseof has managed to plant 2,447 trees, thereby creating a tangible, positive impact on the environment.

Product and Packaging – A Testament to Sustainability

Houseof’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t end at carbon offsetting and tree planting. It extends to the very core of their products and packaging. Their lights are crafted from metal and brass, materials known for their durability and recyclability. Furthermore, Houseof has made a conscious decision to deliver their products in recyclable, plastic-free packaging. All these factors contribute to a reduced carbon footprint and a more sustainable future.

In conclusion, Houseof is a shining example of a brand that has not only embraced the challenges of sustainability but has also made significant strides towards achieving its goals. Despite the necessary carbon emissions associated with shipping, their efforts to offset carbon, plant trees, and create sustainable products are commendable. Houseof’s dedication to sustainability has earned it a well-deserved four-star rating.