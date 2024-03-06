Honoring Hung Liu: Oakland Museum Showcases Legacy of Women Artists She Mentored

Internationally renowned artist Hung Liu's final wish was to highlight the work of her female students with a special exhibit at the art museum on Northeastern's Oakland campus. Sadly, Liu passed away from pancreatic cancer in August 2021, before seeing her vision realized. Now, the museum honors her legacy with "Look Up to the Sky: Hung Liu's Legacy of Mentoring Women Artists," featuring works by Liu and 13 of her protégées, running until March 24.

A Mentor's Lasting Impact

Hung Liu, celebrated for her large-scale paintings that give voice to marginalized groups, was not only a pioneering artist but a dedicated mentor. At Mills College, where she was a tenured professor for over two decades, Liu encouraged and advanced her students' careers, particularly emphasizing the importance of representing women artists. This exhibit, while focusing on her female students' art, centers Liu's work as the inspirational core, showcasing pieces such as "White Rice Bowl" for the first time. The artists, ranging in age and success, reflect Liu's diverse impact and her belief in the power of art to elevate unseen stories.

Legacy of a Trailblazer

Born in China in 1948, Hung Liu's journey from labor camps during Maoist China to becoming a significant figure in the U.S. art scene is a testament to her resilience and talent. Her works, often based on historical photographs, reframe narratives around individuals overlooked by history. Liu's influence extends beyond her art, as seen in her students' diverse artworks featured in the exhibit. From Monica Lundy's mixed-media paintings to Bambi Waterman's oil paintings, the legacy of Liu's mentorship and ethos is vividly alive in their creations.

Looking Ahead

The exhibition not only serves as a tribute to Hung Liu's monumental role as a mentor and artist but also as a reflection on the broader challenges women face in the art world. By centering Liu and her students' works, the museum ignites a conversation on inclusivity and recognition in art spaces. As the art community continues to navigate these discussions, Liu's legacy through her students' successes offers hope and direction. The upcoming curator-led tour and the available 3-D virtual tour invite wider audiences to engage with and appreciate the enduring influence of Hung Liu's mentorship on women artists.