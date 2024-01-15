Honor of Kings and Douyin Forge Historic Live Streaming Collaboration Amid Changing Internet Landscape

In a significant development, Tencent’s renowned mobile game, Honor of Kings, has announced a full-fledged live streaming collaboration with Douyin, commencing from January 21st. The news came via the game’s official Weibo account, detailing a schedule that includes technical testing from January 14th to 17th, and themed live streams from January 18th to 20th, featuring top anchor Zhang Daxian.

Reconciliation between Honor of Kings and Douyin

This alliance marks a significant thaw in the relationship between Douyin and Honor of Kings, who have a history of legal disputes. Tencent, the developer of Honor of Kings, has previously sued ByteDance, the parent company of Douyin, on multiple occasions for live streaming Tencent games without authorization. This litigation reached a peak in 2019 when Tencent issued a noteworthy injunction against ByteDance’s Xigua Video. However, a recent legal ruling necessitated Beijing Weibo Shijie Technology Co., Ltd., the developer of Douyin, to compensate Tencent for losses and legal expenses.

The Changing Competitive Landscape

Despite the past conflicts, there is a discernible shift in the competitive focus of Tencent and ByteDance. ByteDance’s gaming business, Nuverse, has significantly downsized and redirected its attention towards more profitable ventures. Douyin’s e-commerce Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) witnessed a remarkable surge, surpassing 2 trillion yuan in 2023. This change indicates a profound shift in the competitive landscape among internet giants.

Honor of Kings and Douyin: A Significant Collaboration

The latest collaboration between Honor of Kings and Douyin is a testament to this evolving scenario. More than a partnership, it serves as a powerful annotation of the changing dynamics among internet behemoths. As ByteDance turns its focus away from direct competition and more towards businesses with higher monetization efficiency, collaborations like these are likely to become more frequent in the future, bringing about a sea change in the global gaming and internet landscape.