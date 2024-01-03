en English
Business

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, to Visit Dongguan for 2024 GBA iForum

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, to Visit Dongguan for 2024 GBA iForum

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, is set to embark on a significant journey to Dongguan for the 2024 Greater Bay Area (GBA) iForum & Dinner. The event is poised to be a notable gathering of leaders and representatives from the political, business, and commercial sectors of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. The forum’s primary agenda is to explore and discuss new development opportunities within the bay area.

Lee’s Vision for Hong Kong

Lee underscored the necessity for Hong Kong’s industrial and commercial sectors to capitalize on their unique advantages. He emphasized the significance of having the motherland’s support and the benefits of global connections. Lee urged the sectors to assume dual roles – that of a connector and a value-adder. The aim is to link the bay area with the international market, integrate into national development, and enhance Hong Kong’s global competitiveness.

The GBA Forum and Its Impact

The GBA forum serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and driving regional development. This year’s event, with the participation of leaders from various sectors, is expected to yield innovative ideas and strategies for the growth of the bay area. The discussions and collaborations fostered at the forum could lead to significant strides in economic and social development.

Leadership in Lee’s Absence

For the duration of Lee’s visit to Dongguan, the reins of the Chief Executive will be handed over to the Chief Secretary, Chan Kwok-ki. Accompanying Lee on his trip will be Clement Woo, the Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs. The visit is expected to further strengthen the ties between Hong Kong and the mainland.

0
Business China HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

