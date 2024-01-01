en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

As the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of a new year, Hong Kong found itself awash with an unprecedented influx of tourists. The city welcomed a staggering 223,000 visitors, drawn by the allure of the biggest ever New Year’s Eve fireworks display. However, the jubilance soon turned into a logistical nightmare, leaving many mainland Chinese tourists stranded or delayed as they attempted to return home.

A Night of Revelry Turns into a Morning of Chaos

The scene at the border stations of Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line was a testament to the enormity of the situation. Despite the MTR train services operating throughout the night, these border stations were unavailable overnight. This resulted in extensive waiting times and crowds of people accumulating at the Sheung Shui stop, waiting for the first cross-border train. The tales of waiting for five hours at the border, severe traffic jams, and delays for cross-border coaches painted a grim picture of the ordeal these tourists had to endure.

(Read Also: Geely Automobile Aims for 13% Sales Increase in 2024)

Government Acknowledges the Situation

Addressing the situation, Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, committed to conducting a comprehensive review. The aim of this review is not merely to understand the reasons behind the delays, but also to devise strategies that would enable smoother handling of crowds at control points in the future.

(Read Also: New Year Voltage Dip in Hong Kong Causes Significant Disruptions)

Call for More Effective Measures

Lawmaker Dominic Lee Tsz-king and the Hong Kong Tourism Association executive director, Timothy Chui Ting-pong, echoed similar sentiments. They urged the authorities to consider providing overnight railway and customs services at the Lo Wu checkpoint. Their suggestion stems from the anticipation of similar chaos during the Lunar New Year break, and the hope is to avoid such incidences in the future.

The Transport Department responded to the criticism by stating that they had increased the number of vehicles. However, the heavy traffic resulted in lengthy delays for cross-boundary coaches. They promised to review and follow up on the incident to provide better service arrangements for cross-boundary visitors in the future.

In the aftermath of this incident, the city’s image as a tourism hotspot hangs in the balance. As the government gears up to review the situation and devise effective strategies, the hope is to ensure that such logistical nightmares do not mar future celebrations. The goal is clear – to ensure that the city is prepared to handle such massive influxes of tourists, and to make sure that the festivities remain a joyous occasion for all.

Read More

0
Asia China Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of Global Tourism: Unique Narratives from 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

By Quadri Adejumo

China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

By Momen Zellmi

North Korea Rings in 2024 with Vibrant New Year Celebrations

By Shivani Chauhan

Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
heart comment 0
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

By BNN Correspondents

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address
Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

By Salman Khan

Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
24 seconds
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
33 seconds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
1 min
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
3 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
3 mins
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
4 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
5 mins
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
5 mins
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
5 mins
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
24 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
41 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
49 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
53 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app