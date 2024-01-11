Hong Kong Labour Secretary Chris Sun Embarks on Shanghai Visit to Boost Social Services Understanding

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Labour & Welfare, Chris Sun, is set to embark on an official visit to Shanghai, where he is scheduled for a series of engagements intended to foster understanding of the current trends in social services and strengthen connections with the local community and institutions. Sun’s visit, a testament to the ever-evolving relationship between Hong Kong and Shanghai, highlights the mutual influence and shared challenges in the realm of social services.

Engaging with Key Institutions

During his trip, Sun will engage with several prestigious entities, including the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. His itinerary also features a visit to Fudan University, one of China’s most prominent higher education institutions, and the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, the organization responsible for the globally respected Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Exploring the Spectrum of Care

An integral part of Sun’s visit involves tours of child care and elderly care facilities. Additionally, he will visit the New Frontier Group’s United Family Hospital to observe the integration of medical and elderly care services. This exploration of the spectrum of care – from child to elderly – underscores the universal challenges and innovative approaches in the field of social services.

Connecting with the Community

Furthermore, Sun plans to interact with local youth and Hong Kong residents living in Shanghai. This engagement with the community presents an opportunity to exchange views, gain insights, and strengthen the socio-cultural bonds between the two cities.

On the evening of January 14, Chris Sun will conclude his Shanghai trip and return to Hong Kong. During his absence, Under Secretary for Labour & Welfare Ho Kai-ming will serve as Acting Secretary, ensuring a seamless continuation of operations.