Hong Kong DOJ Withdraws National Security Law Convictions Database: A Setback for Judicial Transparency?

The Hong Kong Department of Justice (DOJ) has abruptly withdrawn a database that featured convictions under the national security law, a scant five days after making it public. This database was intended to enlighten the public on the national security law and offences of sedition, aiming to promote transparency in judicial decisions related to these matters. This unexpected move has raised eyebrows, coinciding with reports of a reduction in the number of cases available on the China Judgments Online platform, a website dedicated to Chinese judicial decisions and aimed at promoting transparency.

A Rollback on Transparency?

The removal of this database, which was championed by the Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam, raises questions about the commitment to judicial transparency in the region. The retraction has led to concerns about a potential rollback in judicial transparency, especially with the introduction of a new database accessible only within the Chinese judiciary. While the DOJ has not provided a reason for the withdrawal, it has fuelled speculation that it might be linked to changes in the Chinese judicial system.

Continued Access to Landmark Cases

Despite the withdrawal, significant rulings, such as the Chow Hang Tung v Secretary for Justice case, remain publicly accessible. These cases can be found on other platforms, including the official Judiciary website. This continues to provide some level of access for the public to understand the decisions and rationale behind these landmark cases.

Implications for the Future

The People’s Court Daily, with contributions from Professor Wang Liming, argued that the purpose of the new database is to increase research capabilities within the judiciary and not to replace the public database. However, this doesn’t entirely eliminate the concerns about the potential impact on the transparency of the judicial process. As we move forward, it will be important to monitor how these changes affect the relationship between the judiciary and the public, as well as the broader implications for justice and human rights.