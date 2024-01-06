en English
Automotive

Here Comes the Kuluze: Chinese Manufacturer Unveils Mini Replica of Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
In a fascinating turn of events, a Chinese car manufacturer has unveiled a miniature replica of the highly sought-after Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV, christened Kuluze. The scaled-down incarnation, a spitting image of the LC300, has been creating ripples on the internet, with enthusiasts and car lovers alike marveling at the uncanny resemblance.

(Read Also: The Reimagining of Chinese Shopping Malls: From Retail to Cultural Hubs)

Design and Features of the Kuluze

Shared by MASHALLAH REVIEW on YouTube, images and a video of the Kuluze reveal a meticulous attention to detail in its design. The front-end, headlamps, front grille, fog lamps, and body-colored skid plates mirror those of the LC300 to a tee. The side profiles too, with their squared wheel arches and side skirts, are evocative of the Toyota model. However, one cannot ignore the inferior quality and smaller size of the replica’s wheels, a stark contrast to the robust, high-quality wheels of the original.

The Tailgate and Electric Nature

The Kuluze also features LC300-like tail lamps and sports a tailgate applique embellished with its own badge. Amid the buzz surrounding its design, it’s noteworthy that the Kuluze is reported to be an electric vehicle. Nevertheless, concrete details about its interior and whether it’s a production vehicle or a mod-job with an aftermarket conversion kit remain shrouded in mystery. The video fails to shed extensive light on the vehicle’s interior or its features, further fueling the intrigue.

(Read Also: Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Updates Regulations on Religious Affairs Management)

China’s Auto Industry and Copycat Trend

China’s automotive industry, one of the most expansive in the world, is home to over a hundred car manufacturing companies. These firms cater to both domestic and international markets, churning out a plethora of vehicles. The Kuluze is not an anomaly in this landscape. Chinese brands have a history of releasing copycat versions of popular vehicles, including the Land Rover Defender and the Suzuki Jimny. The unveiling of the Kuluze, therefore, is yet another testament to this trend.

Automotive China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

