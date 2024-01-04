en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Hengqin: A Key Bridge Between Macau and Mainland China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Hengqin: A Key Bridge Between Macau and Mainland China

In a significant development that promises to bolster the already thriving economic synergy between Macau and mainland China, the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone has emerged as an essential area of development. As per the latest reports from the Administrative Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, approximately 12,000 Macau residents, including 266 students, are presently living and working in Hengqin.

2024: A Pivotal Year for Hengqin

The year 2024 stands as a watershed period for Hengqin. It marks the beginning of the primary phase of construction under the general plan for building the Guangdong–Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone. This phase includes the construction of a primary school in the financial district and a kindergarten in the international residential area. These educational institutions are set up, keeping in mind the growing population of Macau residents in Hengqin.

Macau New Neighborhood: A Residential Success Story

Over 1,000 Macau residents have made investments in the Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) residential estate, located in Hengqin. The MNN has recently celebrated a significant milestone with the first group of homeowners utilizing comprehensive one-stop services. These services aim to simplify the process of real estate transactions and include online property registration, tax payments, processing of real estate ownership certificates, and notarization services.

Hengqin and The Greater Bay Area

The success of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone is part of a larger narrative of economic dynamism in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Recent guidelines for the zone focus on enhancing financial services, promoting tourism, driving innovation, and expanding healthcare access. Moreover, the newly unveiled Three Year Action Plan for the Greater Bay Area aims to boost financial sector openness and market access in key zones like Hengqin and Nansha.

These developments signify a strategic commitment to fostering economic dynamism within the Greater Bay Area. They also underscore the vital role of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone in bridging Macau with mainland China and facilitating a seamless integration of residents and businesses across these regions.

0
China Macau
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
The Taklimakan Desert, often dubbed as the ‘Sea of Death,’ located in the Tarim Basin in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China, has been the witness to an extraordinary weather event. For three consecutive years, this desert, known for its arid climate and high evaporation rates, has experienced significant snowfall. This unusual weather pattern
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
13 mins ago
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
15 mins ago
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
6 mins ago
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
China's Subdued New Year Echoes Economic Challenges: An Analysis
7 mins ago
China's Subdued New Year Echoes Economic Challenges: An Analysis
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
10 mins ago
China's Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
43 seconds
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
2 mins
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
2 mins
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
2 mins
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
2 mins
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
2 mins
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
3 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
3 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app