Hengqin: A Key Bridge Between Macau and Mainland China

In a significant development that promises to bolster the already thriving economic synergy between Macau and mainland China, the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone has emerged as an essential area of development. As per the latest reports from the Administrative Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, approximately 12,000 Macau residents, including 266 students, are presently living and working in Hengqin.

2024: A Pivotal Year for Hengqin

The year 2024 stands as a watershed period for Hengqin. It marks the beginning of the primary phase of construction under the general plan for building the Guangdong–Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone. This phase includes the construction of a primary school in the financial district and a kindergarten in the international residential area. These educational institutions are set up, keeping in mind the growing population of Macau residents in Hengqin.

Macau New Neighborhood: A Residential Success Story

Over 1,000 Macau residents have made investments in the Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) residential estate, located in Hengqin. The MNN has recently celebrated a significant milestone with the first group of homeowners utilizing comprehensive one-stop services. These services aim to simplify the process of real estate transactions and include online property registration, tax payments, processing of real estate ownership certificates, and notarization services.

Hengqin and The Greater Bay Area

The success of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone is part of a larger narrative of economic dynamism in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Recent guidelines for the zone focus on enhancing financial services, promoting tourism, driving innovation, and expanding healthcare access. Moreover, the newly unveiled Three Year Action Plan for the Greater Bay Area aims to boost financial sector openness and market access in key zones like Hengqin and Nansha.

These developments signify a strategic commitment to fostering economic dynamism within the Greater Bay Area. They also underscore the vital role of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone in bridging Macau with mainland China and facilitating a seamless integration of residents and businesses across these regions.