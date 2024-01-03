en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hello Group Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amid User Engagement Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Hello Group Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amid User Engagement Challenges

China-based mobile social and entertainment services provider, Hello Group Inc., has reported its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The company, which has been grappling with user retention and engagement issues, experienced a decline in net revenue by 5.9% compared to the previous year, amounting to $417.1 million. This performance just slightly missed the consensus estimate of $417.2 million.

Outperforming on Adjusted Net Income

Despite the revenue dip, Hello Group managed to outperform expectations in terms of adjusted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS), achieving $0.42 against a consensus of $0.35. This highlights the company’s ability to maintain profitability despite facing revenue challenges.

Struggling with User Engagement

However, the company’s performance was marred by a decrease in user engagement. The monthly active users (MAU) on the Tantan app fell to 15.7 million in September 2023 from 20.9 million in September 2022. This decline reflects the company’s challenges in retaining users and keeping them engaged on its platform.

Decline in Paying Users

Additionally, Hello Group reported a decline in the total number of paying users for the Momo app, another key product in its portfolio. This decrease in paying users could have significant implications on the company’s revenue and growth prospects moving forward.

Overall, while Hello Group Inc. has managed to exceed adjusted income expectations, the decline in user engagement and a decrease in paying users present significant challenges. The company’s ability to address these issues will be crucial for its future performance and growth.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes

By Rafia Tasleem

Verizon Communications: A Tale of Underperformance in Stock Market

By Salman Khan

Wallbox to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference ...
@Business · 2 mins
Wallbox to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference ...
heart comment 0
First Watch Restaurant Gr’s 12-Month Price Target Adjusted: An In-Depth Analysis

By Muthana Al-Najjar

First Watch Restaurant Gr's 12-Month Price Target Adjusted: An In-Depth Analysis
Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Nimrah Khatoon

Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Entera Bio Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet Bid Price Requirement

By BNN Correspondents

Entera Bio Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet Bid Price Requirement
CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
32 seconds
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
57 seconds
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
1 min
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
2 mins
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
2 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
2 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
2 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
3 mins
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
4 mins
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
6 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
21 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app