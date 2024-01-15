Helicopter Rescues Tourists Stranded by Avalanches in China’s Xinjiang

In the heart of winter, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, known for its picturesque landscapes, found itself in the grip of nature’s wrath. Avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall have led to a crisis in Altay Prefecture, a winter tourism hotspot. The avalanches, notably severe, affected large portions of highways leading to the Kanas scenic area in the Altay mountains, burying six kilometers of roads under snow and ice.

A Crisis Amidst the Snow

As a result of the avalanches, access to various scenic spots such as Kanas, Hemu, and Baihaba in Burqin County was obstructed, leaving tourists stranded in the area. The local management committee, in response to the emergency, announced that stranded tourists would be provided with free accommodation, ensuring their safety and comfort in this challenging situation.

Rescue Missions and Rising Challenges

An army aviation brigade from Xinjiang was quickly dispatched to the affected area, with a helicopter loaded with supplies. The crew managed to deliver essential materials and evacuated some of the stranded individuals from the Kanas Visitor Center to Kanas Airport. Unfortunately, worsening weather conditions with increased wind and snow have temporarily halted further rescue operations.

Area Closure and Ongoing Efforts

The Kanas scenic area management committee has since closed the area for visitors until January 20th. This decision was taken to prioritize the safety of tourists amidst the extreme weather conditions. The situation underscores the high frequency of avalanches in Xinjiang this winter, a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need for vigilance in the face of its unpredictable shifts.