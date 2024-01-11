en English
China

Heilongjiang’s ‘Small Potatoes’: An Endearing Tale of Hospitality and Tourism

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Heilongjiang province, in the frosty north of China, has become the hotbed of an endearing trend that’s taken the world of social media by storm. What began as an act of kindness by the locals has now morphed into a movement, warming hearts across the nation and beyond. Over 300 residents, with a diverse fleet of vehicles at their disposal, have come forward to offer free rides to visitors unable to secure transportation, especially during harsh weather conditions.

‘Small Potatoes’ on a Big Journey

These volunteer drivers, equipped with everything from trucks to luxury cars, can be identified by posters that read, “Free rides. Please wave if any ‘small potato’ fails to get a ride-hailing service, so I can offer you a lift.” The term ‘small potatoes’ is a playful and affectionate moniker for visitors from southern China, who are generally smaller in stature compared to their northern counterparts. However, it is far from being derogatory or offensive. In fact, the locals engage in light-hearted banter, using nicknames like ‘big sweet potatoes’ and ‘frozen pears’, the latter being a regional delicacy. This endearing interaction contributes to the unique charm of Heilongjiang.

A Leap of Faith and a Drive of Welcome

Like any novel initiative, this unorthodox free lift service initially faced skepticism from tourists. However, as the visitors began to share their positive experiences online, the service quickly gained traction and popularity. The drivers, such as Hu from Harbin city, aren’t driven by monetary gains or rewards. Instead, their motivation is rooted in personal satisfaction and a strong desire to bolster the city’s reputation through their hospitality.

Driving Up Heilongjiang’s Tourism

The success and spirit of generosity embodied by this initiative is reflected in the impressive growth of Heilongjiang’s winter tourism. The province has seen a staggering 275.7 percent increase in visitors and a monumental 767.5 percent spike in tourism revenue in the previous year. This heartwarming tale of a community coming together to aid visitors is a testament to the Chinese adage, “A guest comes, good wine comes out.” And in Heilongjiang, it’s not just good wine, but also good rides that are being offered to the ‘small potatoes’ on their big journey.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

