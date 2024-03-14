Hangzhou Spurs Real Estate Revival: Unveils Open Market for Second Homes, Fuels Economic Growth

In a strategic move to reinvigorate its real estate sector, Hangzhou, a pivotal city in China known for housing tech giants like Alibaba and Geely, has officially removed restrictions on the purchase of second homes, effective immediately. This policy adjustment is seen as a response to the persistent challenges faced by property developers in the wake of declining demand and consumer confidence, marking a significant shift in the city's approach to real estate regulation.

Revitalizing the Real Estate Market

The recent announcement by Hangzhou's housing bureau signifies the city's intent to dismantle the formidable barriers that have long governed its real estate market. Previously, stringent eligibility criteria limited second home purchases to qualified residents within specified areas, a policy aimed at curbing speculative buying and cooling the market. However, in light of the ongoing slump that has seen a considerable drop in both new and second-hand home sales, authorities have decided to liberalize the market to stimulate activity. The move follows a series of regulatory relaxations initiated last October, which targeted specific city zones and unmarried buyers, aiming to inject vitality into the stagnating market.

Implications for Homeowners and the Market

Alongside opening up the market for potential buyers, Hangzhou's latest policy update includes incentives for existing homeowners. Notably, the city has abolished the capital gains tax for properties sold after more than two years of ownership for individuals with multiple properties, a marked departure from the previous five-year requirement. This adjustment is expected to invigorate the second-hand home market, attracting outside buyers and encouraging current residents to upgrade their homes. Furthermore, the commitment to expedite the construction of over 6,000 units of affordable housing underscores the city's dedication to alleviating housing challenges for its low-income population.

Market Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite these efforts, the path to a robust real estate market revival remains uncertain. Early indicators suggest a cautious optimism, with a modest rebound in demand anticipated in the near term. However, analysts, including senior figures at Zhuge Real Estate Data Research Centre, caution against expecting a dramatic surge in prices, pointing to the experiences of other cities that have similarly relaxed purchase restrictions without witnessing a significant market recovery. As Hangzhou navigates this policy shift, the real estate sector's response will be closely watched by industry observers and policymakers alike, serving as a potential blueprint for other cities grappling with similar challenges.