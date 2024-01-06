en English
Agriculture

Hainan’s Recreational Fishery Industry: Remarkable Growth in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Hainan’s Recreational Fishery Industry: Remarkable Growth in 2023

China’s southern island province, Hainan, witnessed a stellar year for its recreational fishery industry in 2023. The total output value of the industry soared to over 4 billion yuan, equating to roughly 563 million U.S. dollars. This remarkable figure denotes a 90 percent upswing from the preceding year, illuminating the sector’s vigorous growth.

Hainan’s Recreational Fishery Industry Blooms

Moreover, the industry lured nearly 14 million participants throughout the year. This figure signifies a 73 percent ascent compared to the previous year, underlining the industry’s growing appeal. The Hainan Province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs introduced an ambitious action plan designed to propel the high-quality development of the recreational fishery industry.

Blueprint for Growth

The plan comprises the establishment of eight demonstration sites for quality recreational fisheries, four offshore fishing competition sites, 12 recreational marine ranches, and 10 recreational fishing wharves. These initiatives are slated for completion within a three-year period. By promoting these diverse recreational fishing experiences, the plan aims to augment the industry’s appeal and encourage participation.

Strengthening Industry Management

The local government has also fortified industry management. It has streamlined the issuance and oversight of fishing permits, inspected recreational fishing vessels, and enhanced safety management protocols. These measures are designed to ensure a safe and regulated environment for recreational fishing, further bolstering the industry’s credibility and attractiveness.

Overall, the substantial growth of Hainan’s recreational fishery industry reflects the province’s commitment to enhancing the sector’s high-quality development. With its robust action plan and effective management strategies, the industry is poised for continued success, potentially transforming Hainan into a global hotspot for recreational fishing.

Agriculture
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

