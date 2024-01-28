In a significant move towards international cultural engagement, China's Hainan province is set to amplify its cultural and tourism ties with France. This strategic initiative, which aims to elevate Hainan's position as a global tourism hotspot, is part of a broader effort to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

Unveiling the Year of Culture and Tourism

The plan, dubbed as the 'Year of Culture and Tourism', seeks to foster bilateral cooperation through a series of collaborative programs and projects that celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of both regions. A key component of this initiative is the establishment of a European center for Hainan tourism and cultural exchange in France. This center will serve as a platform to showcase Hainan's unique cultural offerings and tourism experiences, thereby attracting more international tourists, particularly from France.

Boosting Tourism Through Visa-Free Policy

In an effort to increase inbound tourism, Hainan is implementing a visa-free policy for several European countries, including France. This move is expected to facilitate direct exchanges and boost tourism in the province. The long-term objective of these initiatives is to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism destination by 2035.

Enriching Hainan's Cultural Landscape

By leveraging France's reputation for culture and tourism, Hainan hopes to enrich its own cultural landscape and tourism industry. This collaboration will not only enhance Hainan's international appeal but also facilitate cultural exchanges and understanding between the people of China and France. It is anticipated to foster a mutual appreciation of cultural diversity and heritage, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.