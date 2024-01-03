Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence

Beijing was the host city for the latest Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards ceremony on December 20, where the spotlight was firmly on significant contributions to the field of historical studies. The event saw a total of 41 books and 20 journals being recognized for their academic excellence and noteworthy impact on Chinese history.

Unearthing the Past

Among the distinguished winners, the Study on the Form of Ancient Chinese Villages, penned by Professor Ma Xin from Shandong University, was singled out for its incisive analysis of the formation and evolution of ancient Chinese villages and their sociopolitical dynamics. It’s an invaluable resource, unearthing the architectural, social, and political fabric of rural China in antiquity.

Unveiling Diverse Perspectives

Other books that caught the jury’s eye included History of Social Life in the Early 20th Century. The work painted a vivid picture of various aspects of daily life in China during a period of significant change and upheaval, offering a rare glimpse into the country’s past. Equally noteworthy was the Organization and Study on Ancient Bronze Vessels in China, a comprehensive examination of the development of bronze vessels throughout Chinese history. This book not only provides intricate details about these ancient artifacts but also contextualizes their significance in Chinese culture and history.

Popularizing History

Adding to the diversity of honored works were three books aimed at democratizing historical knowledge. Among them, Uninterrupted History of Civilization by Liu Qingzhu, highlighted the continuous 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization and its consistent national identity. These books perform the laudable task of making historical knowledge accessible and engaging to the broader public, further enriching the understanding of China’s past.

Gao Xiang, the president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, applauded the award-winning works for their profound intellectual contribution and the relentless pursuit of truth by historians. Named after the esteemed Chinese historian and writer Guo Moruo, the awards were established in 1998 and are considered one of the most prestigious in China’s historical research community.