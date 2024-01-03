Guardian of the Yangtze: Zhou Gonghu’s 17-Year Crusade to Protect the Three Gorges Dam

In the heartland of China, the mighty Yangtze River, often considered the cradle of Chinese civilization, has been under a silent siege. For the past 17 years, a dedicated team led by Zhou Gonghu has been working tirelessly, their mission: to clean the river, particularly the stretch above the Three Gorges Dam – the world’s largest hydropower project. Their relentless efforts have led to the removal of over 45,000 metric tons of floating debris, a monumental endeavor that has played a pivotal role in the protection of the dam and the surrounding environment.

An Intimate Connection to the River

Zhou’s bond with the Yangtze River is not one of recent origin, but rather a deep-rooted connection that spans generations. Born into a family that has lived along the Yangtze for centuries, Zhou, 61, has a unique relationship with the river and a profound understanding of its significance. His dedication to the river’s well-being is more than just a job; it’s a testament to his lineage and a tribute to his ancestors.

From Army Service to Environmental Guardian

After serving in the army and witnessing the collapse of a local company he was part of, Zhou found a new purpose in 2002 when he founded a construction team. This venture was not just timely, but critical, as the Three Gorges Dam began to store water for generating electricity. This process slowed the river’s flow, leading to a significant accumulation of debris near the reservoir.

Local Government Recognizes the Need

Recognizing the potential danger posed by the debris to the dam, the local government mobilized a cleanup operation. This initiative led to the formation of Zhou’s team, tasked with the vital job of protecting the dam from damage. Today, Zhou earns around 100,000 yuan ($14,000) a year, a humble sum for the colossal task his team undertakes, but a price worth paying for preserving the Yangtze’s integrity and ensuring the dam’s safety.