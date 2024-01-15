Guangzhou’s Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023

Guangzhou, the bustling capital of Guangdong province in China, is projected to achieve a significant economic milestone in 2023 by exceeding a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3 trillion yuan. This forecast underscores the city’s robust economic and social development trajectory over the past year.

A Year of Unprecedented Growth

Acting mayor Sun Zhiyang proudly outlined the city’s remarkable achievements in his annual report. Prominently, Guangzhou witnessed the total retail sales of consumer goods and the total value of imports and exports surpass 1 trillion yuan for the third year in a row. The city’s fixed asset investment also soared beyond 860 billion yuan.

Embracing Technological Advancements

Underlining Guangzhou’s commitment to technological advancement, the city has nurtured a vibrant tech ecosystem with the number of high-tech enterprises reaching an impressive 13,000 mark. Additionally, technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises have proliferated to 21,000. The city’s digital industrialization drive is notably manifested in the construction of 15,200 new 5G base stations, bringing the total to a staggering 91,700.

Driving the Digital Economy

This digital industrialization has significantly contributed to the region’s economic structure, with the core industries of the digital economy now accounting for 13 percent of the regional GDP. Guangzhou’s focus on fostering emerging industries is also evident in the production of new energy vehicles, which saw an astonishing increase of over 108 percent from the previous year. These strategic emerging industries now contribute over 30 percent to the regional GDP, signaling a definitive shift towards a more innovative and technologically driven economy.

In conclusion, Guangzhou’s remarkable economic growth, propelled by its embrace of digital industrialization and focus on strategic emerging industries, has positioned the city as a dynamic economic powerhouse. Its trajectory of growth marks a significant stride towards a resilient and innovative economy, setting the stage for future economic prospects.