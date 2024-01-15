en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Guangzhou’s Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Guangzhou’s Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023

Guangzhou, the bustling capital of Guangdong province in China, is projected to achieve a significant economic milestone in 2023 by exceeding a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3 trillion yuan. This forecast underscores the city’s robust economic and social development trajectory over the past year.

A Year of Unprecedented Growth

Acting mayor Sun Zhiyang proudly outlined the city’s remarkable achievements in his annual report. Prominently, Guangzhou witnessed the total retail sales of consumer goods and the total value of imports and exports surpass 1 trillion yuan for the third year in a row. The city’s fixed asset investment also soared beyond 860 billion yuan.

Embracing Technological Advancements

Underlining Guangzhou’s commitment to technological advancement, the city has nurtured a vibrant tech ecosystem with the number of high-tech enterprises reaching an impressive 13,000 mark. Additionally, technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises have proliferated to 21,000. The city’s digital industrialization drive is notably manifested in the construction of 15,200 new 5G base stations, bringing the total to a staggering 91,700.

Driving the Digital Economy

This digital industrialization has significantly contributed to the region’s economic structure, with the core industries of the digital economy now accounting for 13 percent of the regional GDP. Guangzhou’s focus on fostering emerging industries is also evident in the production of new energy vehicles, which saw an astonishing increase of over 108 percent from the previous year. These strategic emerging industries now contribute over 30 percent to the regional GDP, signaling a definitive shift towards a more innovative and technologically driven economy.

In conclusion, Guangzhou’s remarkable economic growth, propelled by its embrace of digital industrialization and focus on strategic emerging industries, has positioned the city as a dynamic economic powerhouse. Its trajectory of growth marks a significant stride towards a resilient and innovative economy, setting the stage for future economic prospects.

0
China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
In a dazzling display of technological prowess, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 brought to the forefront the latest advancements in the extended reality (XR) space. A variety of companies showcased innovative XR devices, each boasting unique features and transformative capabilities, setting the stage for a future deeply intertwined with augmented and virtual realities. Spotlight
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
16 mins ago
China Reports Progress in Children's Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
31 mins ago
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
1 min ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
2 mins ago
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
12 mins ago
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
27 seconds
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
1 min
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
1 min
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
2 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
2 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
5 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app