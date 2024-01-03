en English
China

Guangzhou Metro Rings in New Year with Record-Breaking Passenger Volume

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
As the world welcomed 2024, the Guangzhou Metro in China marked a milestone of its own. The festive spirit of the New Year holiday was met with an unprecedented surge in ridership, reaching a record-breaking total of 29.355 million passengers over the holiday period. The daily average passenger volume was an impressive 9.785 million, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 107%.

Intercity Railways Reflect a Similar Trend

It wasn’t just the Guangzhou Metro that experienced a significant uptick in passenger volume. The Guangzhou-Qingyuan Intercity Railway and the Guangzhou East Ring Intercity Railway also witnessed a similar surge. Totals reached 60,177 with an average daily flow of 20,059, catapulting upwards by 292.5% compared to the previous year.

A Peak in Ridership on New Year’s Eve

On December 31, 2023, the metro network set a holiday record with approximately 10.81 million passengers. This peak in ridership set a new precedent for the Guangzhou Metro network. The stations experiencing the most significant volumes were the major transfer points, including Tiyu Xilu, Jiahewanggang, and Zhujiang New Town stations.

Line 3 and Line 2 Carry the Load

Across the three-day holiday, Line 3, inclusive of its north extension, bore the highest passenger load with 6.045 million riders. Line 2 followed closely, accommodating 3.788 million passengers. This increase in ridership is indicative of not only the city’s growing population but also the metro network’s expansion and efficient management.

The Guangzhou Metro authorities have been successful in implementing measures to ensure smooth passenger flow during high-traffic periods. These measures include increasing the frequency of trains and deploying additional staff to manage the crowds. The result is a metro network that is proving to be an increasingly popular choice for the city’s residents and visitors alike.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

