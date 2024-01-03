en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Guangdong Ushers in Safer New Year: Significant Decrease in Crimes and Traffic Accidents

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Guangdong Ushers in Safer New Year: Significant Decrease in Crimes and Traffic Accidents

The New Year celebrations in Guangdong province, South China, were marked by a significant decrease in criminal offenses and traffic accidents compared to the previous year, pointing to a positive trend in holiday public safety. This advancement in law enforcement and traffic control is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, who ensured that the holiday period was marked by safety and orderliness in mass celebration events.

Law Enforcement Efforts Yield Positive Results

In a commendable feat, the law enforcement agencies managed to apprehend 85 fugitives and punish 1,203 criminals. A total of 673 theft, robbery, and fraud cases were resolved, along with 266 street crimes. This sharp fall in reported criminal public security offenses is a reflection of the strengthened security measures and vigilant police presence that deterred potential criminals.

Guangzhou Celebrates Safely

Guangzhou, the capital of the province, was a hub of activity as around 700,000 people thronged the major locations like Beijing Road, Huacheng Square, and Canton Tower to usher in the New Year. The safety of the participants was ensured by the Guangzhou police who vigilantly monitored the 104 large-scale celebration events held across the province.

Decrease in Traffic Accidents

On the traffic front, the police were equally active and efficient. They handled 7,067 traffic violation cases, successfully preventing any large-scale traffic accidents or prolonged widespread traffic congestion. The number of traffic accidents and related deaths and injuries decreased significantly compared to the same period last year, marking a major milestone in traffic safety during the holiday period.

0
China Safety
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
6 mins ago
Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers
In a move that promises to revolutionize the travel experience for Cambodians in China, global payment technology behemoth, Visa, has forged strategic alliances with Tencent and Alipay. This collaboration is set to make the payment process seamless for Cambodian tourists visiting the Far East nation, as they can now integrate their Visa cards with Weixin
Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers
Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Technological Innovation and Green Economy During Hubei Visit
16 mins ago
Premier Li Qiang Advocates for Technological Innovation and Green Economy During Hubei Visit
Asia-Pacific Economic Activity: Data Releases and UBS Predictions
35 mins ago
Asia-Pacific Economic Activity: Data Releases and UBS Predictions
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
8 mins ago
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
Muscatine, Iowa: A Small City with Big Global Connections
8 mins ago
Muscatine, Iowa: A Small City with Big Global Connections
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
13 mins ago
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
40 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
43 seconds
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
52 seconds
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
58 seconds
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
1 min
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
1 min
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
1 min
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
2 mins
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app