Guangdong Ushers in Safer New Year: Significant Decrease in Crimes and Traffic Accidents

The New Year celebrations in Guangdong province, South China, were marked by a significant decrease in criminal offenses and traffic accidents compared to the previous year, pointing to a positive trend in holiday public safety. This advancement in law enforcement and traffic control is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, who ensured that the holiday period was marked by safety and orderliness in mass celebration events.

Law Enforcement Efforts Yield Positive Results

In a commendable feat, the law enforcement agencies managed to apprehend 85 fugitives and punish 1,203 criminals. A total of 673 theft, robbery, and fraud cases were resolved, along with 266 street crimes. This sharp fall in reported criminal public security offenses is a reflection of the strengthened security measures and vigilant police presence that deterred potential criminals.

Guangzhou Celebrates Safely

Guangzhou, the capital of the province, was a hub of activity as around 700,000 people thronged the major locations like Beijing Road, Huacheng Square, and Canton Tower to usher in the New Year. The safety of the participants was ensured by the Guangzhou police who vigilantly monitored the 104 large-scale celebration events held across the province.

Decrease in Traffic Accidents

On the traffic front, the police were equally active and efficient. They handled 7,067 traffic violation cases, successfully preventing any large-scale traffic accidents or prolonged widespread traffic congestion. The number of traffic accidents and related deaths and injuries decreased significantly compared to the same period last year, marking a major milestone in traffic safety during the holiday period.