Guangdong Districts Issue Firework Regulations Ahead of 2024 Spring Festival

In a sweeping move to ensure safety and environmental harmony, various districts in Guangdong, ahead of the 2024 Spring Festival, have issued stringent regulations concerning the use and sale of fireworks. The districts in question include Guangzhou Huadu, Panyu, Nansha, Zengcheng, Jinwan, Gaoming, Humen Town, and Kaiping. The regulations, varying in their degree of restriction and duration, delineate prohibited zones, restricted areas with specific timeframes, and the allowed grades of fireworks.

Precautionary Steps

In the Huadu District, which envelops the Baiyun International Airport and the central area of Shiling Town, a five-year prohibition on fireworks has been imposed. Panyu District has taken a moderated stance, permitting only C and D-grade fireworks during specific festival days for the next two years. Similarly, Nansha District has enforced a year-round ban in certain precincts while imposing festival-specific restrictions in other areas.

Geographical Specifications

Zengcheng District has established a prohibition on fireworks in its economic and technological development zone and adjacent territories for a span of five years. Jinwan District in Zhuhai has implemented extensive bans in sensitive areas including chemical industrial parks and residential zones. Gaoming District in Foshan, on the other hand, allows the use of fireworks and firecrackers during the Spring Festival of 2024 and has established eleven sales points to cater to the demand.

Time-Specific Restrictions

Humen Town in Dongguan City has restricted the use of fireworks to certain times during the Lunar New Year and other festivals. Kaiping City in Jiangmen has demarcated areas where the use of fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited from January 1st, 2024, to December 31, 2028. This ban encompasses regions from Zhenhua to Donghui City, and from Jingtou to Dongle Village. These measures are all a part of a concerted effort to maintain a balance between tradition and public safety, alongside environmental considerations.