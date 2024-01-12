Groundbreaking Study Unveils New Strategy for Synthesizing Water-Soluble Alloy Nanoclusters

A new study by researchers from Qingdao University of Science and Technology, published in the journal Polyoxometalates on December 11, 2023, has unveiled a groundbreaking strategy for synthesizing water-soluble alloy nanoclusters. These ultrasmall, molecular-like metal nanoclusters, measuring less than 2 nanometers in size and composed of a few to tens of atoms, can significantly contribute to the advancement of nanomedicine, bioimaging, biosensing, and biotherapy.

Revolutionizing Nanocluster Synthesis

Xun Yuan, the lead author of the study, revealed that the team’s innovative synthetic strategy involves using silver ions as seeds to transform gold-based nanoclusters into alloy nanoclusters. The composition of these nanoclusters can then be regulated with gold ions. This method allows for the precise modulation of the nanoclusters’ properties at the atomic level, potentially leading to the development of functional nanomaterials for specific applications.

Unraveling the Alloying Mechanism

Unveiling the alloying mechanism of metal nanoclusters and understanding their unique molecular-like properties are crucial. The research emphasizes the importance of tackling challenges related to characterizing the distribution of alloy atoms and tracking the dynamic movements of heteroatoms. The team’s new approach to nanocluster synthesis could open doors to unprecedented advancements in the field, with far-reaching implications in medicine and technology.

Supported by Prominent Foundations

The groundbreaking research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Taishan Scholar Foundation of Shandong Province. The journal Polyoxometalates, sponsored by Tsinghua University, is a renowned platform for interdisciplinary research and focuses on the science and practical applications of polyoxometalates. It is hosted by SciOpen, an open access resource for scientific and technical content, operated by Tsinghua University Press.