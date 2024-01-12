en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Groundbreaking Gene Therapy Cures Beta Thalassaemia in Landmark Case

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Groundbreaking Gene Therapy Cures Beta Thalassaemia in Landmark Case

Shanghai-based biotech firm CorrectSequence Therapeutics, in partnership with Guangxi Medical University, reports a groundbreaking clinical achievement—the successful treatment of an adolescent patient suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassaemia using gene therapy. The patient, who had been dependent on bi-monthly blood transfusions since the tender age of two, has now gone over two months without requiring a transfusion following the treatment. This achievement marks the first-ever successful application of base-editing technology in treating haemoglobinopathy.

CS-101: A New Hope for Genetic Disorders

The gene therapy, christened CS-101, involves the editing of haematopoietic stem cells, which are then reintroduced into the patient’s body to produce healthy blood cells. It’s a process that sets itself apart from the widely known and used CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technique, with the primary difference being the significantly lower risk of DNA damage associated with CS-101. This makes it a safer alternative in the ever-evolving field of genetic medicine.

Thalassaemia International Federation’s Insight

The Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF), while recognizing the potential of this innovative therapy, also points towards some challenges. There are concerns surrounding potential long-term side effects and the uncertainty of the treatment’s permanence. However, given the cost and accessibility issues surrounding regular blood transfusions for patients with severe thalassaemia in China, gene therapy such as CS-101 presents a promising alternative for such chronic conditions.

Looking Ahead: The Future of CS-101

CorrectSequence Therapeutics’ success story is far from over. A series of further studies are in the pipeline to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CS-101 for beta thalassaemia. The company is also planning a clinical trial for sickle cell disease, another debilitating haemoglobinopathy. With this breakthrough, CorrectSequence Therapeutics has not only brought a new lease on life for the treated patient but also ignited hope for countless others suffering from severe genetic diseases worldwide.

0
China Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
6 mins ago
Fuxing Intelligent EMU: A Milestone Journey in China's Rail Transportation
A significant chapter in China’s rail transportation history was penned when the Fuxing Intelligent Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train embarked on its maiden journey from Wuhan in central China to Xining Railway Station in Qinghai Province, perched on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. This marked not only the first direct train service connecting the heart of China
Fuxing Intelligent EMU: A Milestone Journey in China's Rail Transportation
China-U.S. Trade Takes Historic Dip Amid Geopolitical Strife
22 mins ago
China-U.S. Trade Takes Historic Dip Amid Geopolitical Strife
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
29 mins ago
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
Chinese Customs Anticipate Trade Challenges: Exporters Remain Optimistic Amid Global Uncertainty
14 mins ago
Chinese Customs Anticipate Trade Challenges: Exporters Remain Optimistic Amid Global Uncertainty
Federated Hermes Fund Invests in Tencent Amidst Chinese Gaming Restrictions
17 mins ago
Federated Hermes Fund Invests in Tencent Amidst Chinese Gaming Restrictions
Matthias Goerne: A German Baritone Captivating China
21 mins ago
Matthias Goerne: A German Baritone Captivating China
Latest Headlines
World News
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
2 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
2 mins
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
3 mins
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
3 mins
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
3 mins
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
4 mins
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
5 mins
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
5 mins
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app