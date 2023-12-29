en English
Business

Grifols Divests 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 Billion

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:04 am EST
Grifols Divests 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 Billion

Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical company specializing in the production of blood plasma-derived drugs, has confirmed its agreement to sell a 20% stake in the Chinese firm, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, to Haier Group Corporation. The deal, worth approximately $1.8 billion, signifies a substantial move for Grifols, exceeding the initially estimated sale price of $1.5 billion announced in June.

Deal Impacts

Following the announcement of the sale, Grifols’ shares experienced a significant surge, rising by 6.8% and reaching a value of 15 euros. Year-to-date, the stock has exhibited a robust performance, gaining 43%. However, despite the divestment, Grifols will retain a 6.58% stake in Shanghai RAAS.

Strategic Goals

The primary objective of the sale for Grifols is to utilize the proceeds to reduce its debt burden. The substantial amount obtained from the sale will significantly help alleviate Grifols’ leverage. The operation represents a premium of almost 15% over RAAS shares.

New Ownership Structure

As part of the transaction, Haier Group, a leading entity in the home appliance sector with headquarters in Qingdao, China, will acquire a controlling interest in Shanghai RAAS. Post-transaction, Haier Group will hold a voting right that represents 26.58% of the company’s stake, thereby gaining a significant influence over the firm’s future direction. This detail of the new ownership structure was confirmed by Shanghai RAAS in a separate statement.

In addition to the sale, Grifols will still maintain a strategic commercial collaboration agreement with Shanghai RAAS, and will continue to hold a director position on the group’s highest decision-making body. The agreement includes a clause preventing the transfer of shares for a minimum period of three years, solidifying the long-term nature of their partnership.

Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

