Great Wall Motors Unveils New Luxury EV Brand 'ZX', Targets High-End Market

Great Wall Motors, an eminent player in the global automobile sector, has announced a new addition to its portfolio - an electric vehicle (EV) brand christened ZX. The first model under this brand, a luxurious long sedan, is set to make a splash in the high-end market of China. An initial sketch of the vehicle has been released, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the design elements and features of the upcoming sedan.

Design Resemblances and New Features

The ZX brand's luxury sedan bears a notable similarity to the Hongqi H9 in terms of design. However, the new sedan is noticeably larger, setting it apart from its peers. The teaser image reveals striking design elements such as extended LED taillights and chrome accents adorning the sides, window surrounds, and wing mirrors. The sedan also boasts large potential wheel sizes, which could reach up to 23 inches.

The Front Design and Sedan Length

Further adding to the vehicle's allure, the front design includes narrow LED headlights, lending the vehicle a sleek and modern look. The sedan's standout feature, however, is its length. At approximately 5.5 meters (18 feet), it surpasses luxury sedans such as the BMW i7 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This impressive length indicates a spacious interior, coupled with a distinctive design that features a long hood - a design element not typically associated with EVs.

Upcoming Reveal and Launch

Great Wall Motors is gearing up to unveil a concept version of the sedan at the Beijing Auto Show in April. The official launch of the sedan is slated for the last quarter of the year. With this new model, the company aims to make a significant entry into the luxury EV segment in China, further cementing its position as a leading automobile manufacturer.