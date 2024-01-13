en English
Automotive

Great Wall Motors Rolls Out First Locally Produced Electric Vehicle in Thailand

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Great Wall Motors Rolls Out First Locally Produced Electric Vehicle in Thailand

Great Wall Motors (GWM), a Chinese automobile manufacturer, celebrated the significant event of the first electric vehicle (EV) rolling off its production line in Thailand on Friday. This landmark event marks a significant development in the automotive industry as it signifies the first locally produced pure electric vehicle in Thailand. This development is a clear indication of the growing shift towards electric mobility in Southeast Asia and reflects GWM’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the EV market.

ORA Good Cat: A Trailblazer in Thailand’s EV Market

The EV model ORA Good Cat has quickly gained popularity among Thai consumers, with cumulative sales exceeding 11,000 units since its launch in October 2021. The Minister of Industry, Pimphattra Wichaikul, acknowledged that GWM was one of the first companies to support the government’s policy to promote the use of EVs in Thailand.

Thailand’s Ambitious EV Goals

Thailand aims to produce EVs for 30 percent of all vehicles in the country by 2030, and GWM’s local production of EV models aligns perfectly with this goal. Clyde Cheng, president of GWM ASEAN, highlighted the importance of Thailand in GWM’s global strategy and stated that the launch of ORA Good Cat from local production makes Thailand the first market of GWM globally to start local production of their EV models.

Revving Up for the Future

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is all set to start selling locally-made EVs in Thailand this month, with locally produced Ora Good Cat units ready for delivery. The company has already accumulated car sales of 1.4 million units in Thailand and overseas. The introduction of locally produced EVs by GWM is likely to have positive implications for the adoption of environmentally-friendly vehicles in the region, potentially leading to a reduction in carbon emissions and fostering a more sustainable automotive sector.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

