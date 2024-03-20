Grandson Uses AI Deepfake to Comfort Grandmother with Late Father's Visage in China

In a heartfelt yet controversial use of technology, a grandson from Liaoning, China, turned to artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake technology to create videos of his deceased father to comfort his elderly grandmother. The man, known only as Sun, crafted these videos to shield his grandmother from the painful reality of her son's death due to a rare cancer six months prior. This move has sparked a mix of admiration and ethical debate over the use of AI in personal and emotional matters.

Advertisment

Deepfake for a Deep Connection

After his father's death, Sun faced the challenge of comforting his 91-year-old grandmother, who suffered from serious heart problems, without bringing her the distressing news. Sun's solution was innovative: he used old photographs and face-swap software to superimpose his father's face onto his own body in videos, while imitating his father's voice to reassure his grandmother that he was still alive and undergoing treatment in Beijing. "Mum, I'm fine in Beijing. They cannot cure this annoying disease, but it is under control," he conveyed through the fabricated video messages.

The Ethical Dilemma of Deepfakes

Advertisment

This incident highlights the dual edges of deepfake technology. While Sun's intentions were to protect and comfort his grandmother, the use of AI to manipulate reality raises significant ethical concerns. Deepfake technology, capable of creating convincing fake videos and audio recordings, has been criticized for its potential to spread misinformation and erode trust in media. The balance between using such technology for compassionate reasons and the risk of abusing it for malicious purposes becomes a focal point of discussion among experts and the public alike.

Public Reaction and Reflection

The story of Sun's deepfake videos went viral, garnering 5 million views on his Douyin account and sparking a wide array of reactions online. Many praised Sun's use of technology as a tender method of providing comfort, while others raised concerns about the implications for truth and authenticity in our personal lives. "This is the best way to use deepfake technology," commented one user, while another reflected, "The grandma might know what happened better than anyone, but she just needed some comfort." This case not only showcases a unique application of AI but also prompts a deeper examination of the ethical considerations and emotional impacts surrounding deepfake technology.