GPD Win Mini 2024 Unveils: Ryzen 7 8840U, USB4, but No OCuLink - Pre-Order Soon

GPD has lifted the curtain on its latest handheld gaming marvel, the GPD Win Mini 2024, marking a significant update from its predecessor with a series of enhancements tailor-made for the avid gamer on the move. At the heart of the device lies the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, ensuring that the gaming experience is smoother and more immersive than ever before. However, it's not just the internals that have received a facelift; the device also introduces a new display technology while bidding farewell to a feature beloved by many.

Upgrades and Changes: A Closer Look

Despite bearing a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the GPD Win Mini 2024 sets itself apart with noteworthy upgrades. Central to these enhancements is the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor equipped with a Radeon 780M integrated GPU, boasting 12 RDNA 3 compute units. This configuration promises to deliver an exceptional gaming experience, capable of running a wide array of PC games at 1080p or lower resolutions with ease. Additionally, the device now features a 7 inch, 1080p native landscape display with support for variable refresh rates, a significant upgrade aimed at providing smoother visuals.

However, not all changes have been met with universal acclaim. In a controversial move, GPD has opted to remove the OCuLink port, a feature that allowed for the connection of an external graphics dock, thus enhancing the device's gaming capabilities. Instead, users will now have to rely on a USB4 Type-C connector, which, while still capable of supporting external graphics, offers a reduced data transfer speed of up to 40 Gbps. This decision was influenced by customer feedback favoring the inclusion of a USB Type-A port over the OCuLink port.

Why the Rush for a New Model?

The decision to introduce a new model so swiftly after the release of its predecessor has raised eyebrows. According to Cary Golomb (The Phawx), this strategic move was driven by the recent availability of 7 inch, 1080p native landscape displays with support for variable refresh rates from Asus. GPD seized this opportunity to enhance the Win Mini's display capabilities, ensuring that gamers can enjoy the latest in screen technology. Furthermore, the incorporation of such advanced display features underscores GPD's commitment to staying at the forefront of handheld gaming technology.

Pre-Order and Configuration Options

While the GPD Win Mini 2024 is not yet available for purchase, GPD has already teased an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, signaling that the device is expected to begin shipping in April. Prospective buyers can look forward to at least two configurations, with options for both the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and the AMD Ryzen 5 8640U processors. Although specific pricing details for these models remain under wraps, GPD has hinted at discounts of 11% and 8% off the expected retail prices, respectively. Additionally, GPD plans to offer bundles that include the GPD G1 external graphics dock, further enhancing the device's appeal to gamers seeking the ultimate portable gaming experience.

As the GPD Win Mini 2024 gears up for its market debut, its blend of upgraded features and controversial changes has already sparked lively discussions among gaming enthusiasts. With its enhanced processor, improved display, and revised connectivity options, the device promises to deliver a gaming experience that is both powerful and portable. Yet, the removal of the OCuLink port serves as a reminder of the constant evolution of technology and the trade-offs that sometimes accompany innovation. As gamers eagerly await the chance to get their hands on this latest offering from GPD, the Win Mini 2024 stands as a testament to the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of handheld gaming.