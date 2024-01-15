en English
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Yihong Precision, a small-scale manufacturer of type-C adapters catering to major electronics giants like Sony, Nintendo, and Xiaomi Corp, is grappling with a series of challenges. The global consumer electronics market is experiencing a downturn, and supply chain disruptions continue to persist in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has forced Yihong, like many other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China, into a state of ‘neijuan’―an excessive competition, threatening their survival.

Struggling Amid Fierce Competition and Uncertainties

Hua Jiansheng, Yihong’s deputy general manager, candidly expressed his concerns about the company’s survival amidst fierce competition and external uncertainties. These factors have led to a situation of ‘neijuan’ or excessive competition amongst SMEs in China, making it difficult for them to strive and thrive.

Government Policies: A Ray of Hope for SMEs

During a roundtable, industry experts emphasized the importance of government policies in creating a business-friendly environment to support SMEs. Recognizing the precarious situation of the SMEs, China is taking resolute steps. The government has rolled out guidelines for private enterprise development, fiscal policies, and has been encouraging State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to include more SMEs in their supplier lists.

Significant Support from Established Companies

Reflecting on the instrumental role of established companies, Lenovo Group’s chairman, Yang Yuanqing, stressed the need to bolster SME innovation. One of the significant steps taken in this direction is the inclusion of more SMEs in the supplier lists of SOEs. For instance, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission reported that half of the suppliers to the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China are now SMEs.

Positive Outlook for SMEs

Despite the odds, SMEs are expected to navigate through the current economic downturn, thanks to the ongoing efforts and supportive policies. With these in place, SMEs are expected to make a more significant impact in the future, shaping the progress of the global consumer electronics market.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

