en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Markets Wrap Up 2023: Microsoft, Xiaomi in the Spotlight

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:44 am EST
Global Markets Wrap Up 2023: Microsoft, Xiaomi in the Spotlight

The curtain falls on 2023 with the U.S. markets showcasing a near-flat performance. The S&P 500 closes just short of a record high, up by a marginal 0.04% at 4,783.35. This finale is a mere 10 points adrift of its record closing level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closes with a slight increase of 0.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite dips by 0.03%.

Asian Market Overview

Asia Pacific markets presented a mixed picture on the final trading day of the year. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dipped by 0.35%, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China saw a gain of 0.3%. Both indices are anticipated to be the largest losers in the region for 2023. Contrarily, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is projected to be Asia’s top market, soaring nearly 28% year-to-date and achieving its highest level since 1989. This surge is attributed to transformative changes such as corporate reform, escalating foreign investment, and rising real wages in Japan.

Microsoft Leads ‘Magnificent 7’

In the realm of technology, Microsoft emerges as the favored choice among the ‘Magnificent 7’ tech stocks. A colossal 44% of investors, traders, and money managers expressed a preference for it in CNBC’s Delivery Alpha Stock Survey. The survey also indicates that the majority believe these top tech equities will continue to outperform the rest of the S&P 500 in 2024.

European Stocks and Xiaomi’s New Venture

As for European stocks, the Stoxx 600 is up more than 12% this year and is nearing its all-time high. However, a Bank of America survey reveals that 65% of respondents predict near-term downsides for European stocks in 2024. On another note, Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has announced its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Its first EV, the Xiaomi SU7, is set to compete in a sector dominated by Tesla and BYD. As of now, the vehicle is in trial production, with its market launch and pricing details to be confirmed in the coming months.

As we bid adieu to 2023, the global financial markets tell a tale of highs and lows, of triumphs and challenges. As we step into 2024, investors worldwide will be keen to navigate the shifting tides of the financial markets, with an eagle eye on the evolving dynamics of the tech sector, and the unfolding narrative of global economies.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Viet-Sin Grocery Penalized for Breaching Food Import Regulations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustain ...
@Business · 28 mins
German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustain ...
heart comment 0
Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

By Wojciech Zylm

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines
Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
1 min
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
3 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
4 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
8 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
9 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
9 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
11 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
13 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app