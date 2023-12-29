en English
Aviation

Global Aircraft Leasing Firms Reassess China Strategy Amid Geopolitical Tensions

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:17 pm EST
Global Aircraft Leasing Firms Reassess China Strategy Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The shifting tides of geopolitical uncertainty are prompting aircraft leasing companies across the globe to reassess their investment strategies in China, the world’s largest market for airline lessors. As tensions, particularly between the US and China, escalate over uncertain futures tied to Taiwan, Western lessors are reducing their exposure to forestall potential conflicts akin to the situation in Russia. The war in Ukraine had resulted in grounded planes and substantial financial losses for lessors, prompting proactive measures.

Western Lessors Adopt a Cautious Stance

Companies such as the Air Lease Corporation have significantly reduced their portfolio share in China from a hefty 20% to a more conservative 7%, with plans to whittle it down further to an estimated 4-5%. This reduction signals a shift in the lessors’ approach to mitigate potential risks associated with geopolitical discord.

Some Lessors Increase Presence

On the flip side, some lessors are expanding their foothold in China. Firms like AerCap and SMBC Aviation Capital have chosen to increase their presence, capitalizing on the vast leasing market that China offers.

Optimistic Outlook Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Despite the cautious stance adopted by several Western companies, analysts hold a positive outlook for China’s leasing market. The strong domestic flight demand and the inability of Chinese lessors to cater to this demand alone point towards opportunities for foreign lessors. Those with extensive industry experience can fill the gap, turning geopolitical tensions into a chance for expansion and growth.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air Holdings Plc has lowered its profit outlook for fiscal 2024 due to aircraft engine issues that limit growth. These concerns are coupled with the impact of a slowing economy and rising geopolitical tensions. The issues with the company’s Pratt & Whitney supplied geared turbofan engines will restrict Wizz’s expansion in 2024, necessitating the grounding of 45 of its Airbus narrowbody aircraft through the fiscal year ending in March. Security concerns have also led to the suspension of services to Israel. However, the company is working to manage these challenges by extending leases on 13 older planes and securing compensation from the engine manufacturer.

Aviation Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

