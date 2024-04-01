Giuliana Chiong: From 'The Voice Kids' to China's 'Rising Voice' Stardom

Emerging from the vibrant local music scene of the Philippines, Giuliana Chiong has taken a significant leap onto the international stage, captivating audiences in China's esteemed variety show, 'Rising Voice.' At just 13 years old, Giuliana, a former semifinalist of 'The Voice Kids,' embarks on a journey that transcends borders, showcasing her exceptional talent and connecting with her heritage. This development not only marks a pivotal moment in Giuliana's career but also represents the Philippines' burgeoning influence in the global entertainment landscape.

From Local Fame to International Acclaim

Giuliana's musical journey gained momentum following her memorable stint on 'The Voice Kids,' where under the guidance of coach Martin Nievera, she honed her vocal and performance skills. Despite the rigorous demands of her education, Giuliana and her family embraced the opportunity presented by 'Rising Voice,' allowing her to skip the show's bootcamp and proceed directly to the main stage. Tasked with performing 'Olive Tree,' a song resonating with themes of homesickness, Giuliana found a profound connection, expressing her dual affinity for the Philippines and China. Her performance, taped last week, is eagerly anticipated by fans and is set to air this month.

Navigating Challenges and Embracing Heritage

Accepting the invitation to 'Rising Voice' was not without its challenges for Giuliana and her family. Balancing academic commitments with the demands of a budding music career required careful consideration. However, Giuliana's passion for music and her desire to connect with her roots made the decision clear. The song choice for her performance, 'Olive Tree,' not only highlights her vocal prowess but also serves as a meaningful expression of her cultural identity, bridging her Filipino and Chinese heritage.

The Road Ahead: Implications and Expectations

