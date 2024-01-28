Gitstar Unveils First Fully Domestically Produced Motherboard Series

China's drive towards technological self-reliance takes a leap forward as Gitstar, a Chinese PC hardware manufacturer, unveils its first entirely self-produced motherboard series, with the flagship model being the GM7-2602-02. This mini-ITX form factor board measures 170mm x 170mm and weighs approximately 200g, making it an optimal choice for smaller computer cases.

Performance and Memory Support

The GM7-2602-02 is equipped with Phytium's Feiteng D2000 octa-core processor, boasting a top speed of 2.3GHz, ensuring efficient performance for diverse computing tasks. The motherboard supports up to 32GB of domestic memory and is compatible with both DDR4 and LPDDR4 memory types, in dual-channel SODIMM memory slots.

Connectivity and Expansion Options

Gitstar's motherboard offers a wide range of connectivity options. It houses a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, an M.2 slot, and a MINIPCIE slot, along with two SATA power connectors and multiple USB 3.0 ports for chassis expansion. The GM7-2602-02 also boasts a comprehensive set of ports for display outputs and network connections, including LVDS, CAN, TTL serial, RS232, and RS485 connectors, VGA and HDMI ports, gigabit Ethernet ports, and audio interfaces.

Security and Compatibility Features

This motherboard is designed with secure, domestically produced firmware, marking China's drive towards technological self-reliance. It is compatible with various domestic operating systems, including Galaxy Kylin, Tongxin UOS, and Ubuntu. Priced at 4880 Yuan (approximately $688), the GM7-2602-02 is available for purchase on JD.com and offers customization options to meet specific user needs.