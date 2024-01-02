GFNI Inks New Supply Deal with Baosteel for 2024

Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (GFNI) has secured a significant new supply agreement with Chinese firm Baosteel Resources International Co. Ltd. The deal will see Baosteel purchasing up to 1.5 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel ore from GFNI in 2024, with the price determined on a monthly basis according to prevailing market values.

GFNI Continues to Supply High-Demand Nickel Ore

The nickel ore for this deal will be supplied by GFNI’s subsidiaries, Platinum Group Metals Corp. based out of Surigao del Norte, and Ipilan Nickel Corp. in Palawan. The supply will comprise approximately two-thirds low-grade nickel ore, with a nickel component of 0.90 percent and 48 percent iron, and one-third medium-grade ore, with a nickel content that ranges between 1.40 percent and above.

GFNI and Baosteel: A Sustained Partnership

GFNI President Dante Bravo has expressed his pride in the company’s continued association with Baosteel, reflecting the strong and sustained business relationship between the two companies. Bravo’s statement indicates the GFNI’s confidence in its ability to maintain a reliable supply chain, which is integral to meeting the demand of its clients, including Baosteel.

GFNI’s Stellar Performance in 2023

In 2023, GFNI reported a total shipment of 4.763 million WMT of nickel ore. Of this, 0.379 million WMT was sold to Baosteel. The company’s performance in 2023 and the ongoing relationship with Baosteel highlight GFNI’s position as a significant player in the global nickel ore industry.

Baosteel is a subsidiary of the China Baowu Steel Group, which was ranked as the largest company in the materials sector and 44th overall worldwide by Fortune Global 500 in 2023.