en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GFNI Inks New Supply Deal with Baosteel for 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
GFNI Inks New Supply Deal with Baosteel for 2024

Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (GFNI) has secured a significant new supply agreement with Chinese firm Baosteel Resources International Co. Ltd. The deal will see Baosteel purchasing up to 1.5 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel ore from GFNI in 2024, with the price determined on a monthly basis according to prevailing market values.

GFNI Continues to Supply High-Demand Nickel Ore

The nickel ore for this deal will be supplied by GFNI’s subsidiaries, Platinum Group Metals Corp. based out of Surigao del Norte, and Ipilan Nickel Corp. in Palawan. The supply will comprise approximately two-thirds low-grade nickel ore, with a nickel component of 0.90 percent and 48 percent iron, and one-third medium-grade ore, with a nickel content that ranges between 1.40 percent and above.

GFNI and Baosteel: A Sustained Partnership

GFNI President Dante Bravo has expressed his pride in the company’s continued association with Baosteel, reflecting the strong and sustained business relationship between the two companies. Bravo’s statement indicates the GFNI’s confidence in its ability to maintain a reliable supply chain, which is integral to meeting the demand of its clients, including Baosteel.

GFNI’s Stellar Performance in 2023

In 2023, GFNI reported a total shipment of 4.763 million WMT of nickel ore. Of this, 0.379 million WMT was sold to Baosteel. The company’s performance in 2023 and the ongoing relationship with Baosteel highlight GFNI’s position as a significant player in the global nickel ore industry.

Baosteel is a subsidiary of the China Baowu Steel Group, which was ranked as the largest company in the materials sector and 44th overall worldwide by Fortune Global 500 in 2023.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Michigan Celebrates Historic $842.4 Million Powerball Jackpot Win

By Bijay Laxmi

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Reach US$ 152.5 billion by 2031

By Justice Nwafor

Lazy Claire Patisserie Charts Expansion, Opens New State-of-the-art Kitchen

By BNN Correspondents

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Discloses NAV, Underlining Robust Financial Health

By Safak Costu

Ford Motor Co. Analyses: A Look into the Auto Giant's Financial Perfor ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Ford Motor Co. Analyses: A Look into the Auto Giant's Financial Perfor ...
heart comment 0
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

By BNN Correspondents

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Reliance Industries’ Investment Boosts Alok Industries’ Stock Prices

By Rafia Tasleem

Reliance Industries' Investment Boosts Alok Industries' Stock Prices
Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report

By Bijay Laxmi

Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report
ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation

By Bijay Laxmi

ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
39 seconds
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
2 mins
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
2 mins
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
3 mins
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
3 mins
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
3 mins
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
3 mins
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
3 mins
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
3 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app