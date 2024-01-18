en English
Georgia Sees Potential in Strengthening Economic Ties with China at Davos

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
In what can be described as an unsurprising but critical move, Georgia’s Economy Minister, Levan Davitashvili, underscored the importance of China’s presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, terming it a pivotal event for global figureheads to evaluate the world’s present situation and shape the international agenda. This year’s forum witnesses the first major appearance of a Chinese delegation since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

China’s Premier Li Qiang Takes Centre Stage

Leading the Chinese delegation at Davos is none other than its Prime Minister, Li Qiang. During the Forum’s luncheon, hosted by Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, Premier Li engaged in a rich exchange of views with the heads of multinational corporations, including Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Intel, BASF, Volkswagen, and Siemens. He touted the merits of investing in China and took a firm stand against all forms of division and confrontation.

However, despite the impressive size of the Chinese delegation, numbering 140 people, Premier Li’s speech was reportedly lacking in the kind of specifics that could have comforted investors. Nevertheless, his attendance at the opening plenary of the WEF annual meeting, coupled with his announcement of visa-free policies for Switzerland and Ireland, signals China’s commitment to further open up to the world and foster economic ties with Europe.

Georgia Eyes Potential Economic Cooperation with China

Back to Georgia, Davitashvili emphasized the need for heightened cooperation with China to address global challenges. He also outlined Georgia’s strategy to seize global opportunities through collaboration. He cited ongoing talks with China about potential economic cooperation and strategic projects. According to Davitashvili, these undertakings hold considerable promise for the Georgian economy and have piqued the interest of business and political leaders worldwide, all eager to explore potential cooperation opportunities with China.

China-Ukraine Relations Remain Tense

While Georgia seeks to deepen ties with China, the same cannot be said for Ukraine. The Ukrainian delegation at the WEF in Davos did not meet with Chinese officials, despite efforts to establish diplomatic contacts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not have the opportunity to speak with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. China’s decision to avoid a meeting with Ukrainian officials seemed deliberate, and Beijing rejected Kyiv’s request for a meeting. This refusal to engage in diplomatic talks with Ukraine is attributed to a request from Moscow, further freezing China-Ukraine relations.

0
Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

