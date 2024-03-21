Geographer Liu Yansui Champions Rural Revitalization in China's Countryside

Every year, geographer Liu Yansui embarks on a journey that takes him to the heart of China's countryside. With each step, Liu brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and dedication that have made him a driving force in China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization efforts.

Mapping Out a Future

Liu Yansui shows a topographic map of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province during an interview with the Global Times. His work involves not just mapping the physical landscape but also charting a course for sustainable rural development. By integrating modern agricultural practices and technologies, Liu aims to transform the traditionally impoverished areas into thriving, self-sustaining communities.

Agricultural Innovation at Its Core

Photos from various regions, like the agricultural greenhouse base on the Loess Plateau in Suide county and the fields in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, depict the tangible changes Liu's initiatives have brought about. These innovations not only increase crop yields but also promote eco-friendly farming techniques, ensuring the long-term viability of rural economies.

Policy Support and Future Directions

Recent proposals by Chinese lawmakers, including implementing a fertility policy tailored for the rural population, underscore the government's commitment to rural revitalization. President Xi Jinping's call for solid efforts to energize the central region, emphasizing the importance of rural areas in achieving food and energy security, aligns with Liu's mission. By focusing on integrated urban-rural development and the synergy of innovation and agriculture, China is laying the groundwork for a prosperous future for its rural communities.

This narrative of transformation, led by individuals like Liu Yansui and supported at the highest levels of government, illustrates a profound commitment to not just alleviating poverty but ensuring a vibrant, sustainable future for China's countryside. The journey of rural revitalization, while challenging, is paving the way for a new era of prosperity and well-being in China's heartlands.