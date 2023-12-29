en English
Asia

Gender Bias in Chinese Government Job Recruitment Exposed

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST
Gender Bias in Chinese Government Job Recruitment Exposed

Recent research by the Inspection Squad for Workplace Gender Discrimination has shed light on a stark gender imbalance in recruitment for Chinese government jobs. An analysis of close to 40,000 civil service positions advertised in October uncovers a clear bias towards male candidates. Out of these, 10,981 positions were reserved for men, while a noticeably lower number of 7,550 were for women. This gender discrepancy equates to 8.7% of all jobs advertised.

Provincial Bureaus Show Significant Gender Bias

The issue is notably acute in provincial bureaus of central government agencies such as the Ministry of Railways or the People’s Bank of China. Here, over 40% of positions are gender-specific, favoring men. Although there are some agencies like the revenue service, customs, and census and statistics that maintain a balanced gender split, the overall trend leans heavily towards male applicants.

‘Women-only’ Listings Offset by ‘Men-only’ Positions

A noteworthy observation is that ‘women-only’ job listings are often offset by an equal number of ‘men-only’ positions. This effectively excludes women from many roles and further perpetuates the gender disparity. The lack of female representation is not limited to jobs alone but extends to the upper echelons of Chinese politics. The recent Communist Party congress concluded with an all-male Politburo, a first in two decades.

Contradiction to China’s Labour Law

This prevalent gender bias stands in direct contradiction to China’s Labour Law, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on gender. Yet, the government faces criticism for its lackadaisical enforcement of this law. The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has voiced its concerns over the glaring absence of women in China’s top leadership. The report’s findings underscore a systemic issue of workplace gender discrimination in China, despite a record 2.83 million applicants for the civil service exam amid the country’s economic slowdown.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

